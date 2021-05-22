WILMINGTON — In their first meeting after the annual Town Meeting on May 1, the School Committee reorganized their committees and assignments before they received the Superintendent’s Report and other new business as usual.
By vote, Jenn Bryson, David Ragsdale, and M.J. Byrnes will continue in their respective positions as chair, Vice-chair, and secretary. Most of the subcommittees were voted to remain the same, with the exception of Melissa Plowman taking over Steve Bjork’s place on one committee and being the new representative to the Wilmington Educational Fund.
Jay Samaha also volunteered to join the handbook protocol subcommittee where Bryson wanted to step back.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Brand shared through Andrea Stern-Armstrong that staffing numbers are in good shape for the rest of the school year. For the remaining positions open, he said that candidates are actively being pursued. He later added that the Middle School Assistant Principal search began through a screening committee, and that committee is currently planning interviews.
He next discussed the middle school lunch survey created by Middle School Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk. He reported that a number of students did voice their displeasure, so the intention is to try to accommodate the students who don’t want to sit in the gym but welcome those who don’t mind. These students will be able to sit with their friend groups.
He also assured the committee that the gym is being cleaned in between lunches. For next year, he is envisioning an alternative plan if this many lunches are still necessary because of the six-foot distancing required during lunch.
Bryson asked if the lunch rotation could be shared with parents, and if she would be permitted to visit the middle school during lunch time to see how it all works. Brand said that both of these requests could be accommodated.
The final item of the report pertained to fans and masks used in classroom settings. With the approval of both the nursing and health directors, the use of window air conditioners and fans was deemed acceptable as long as windows are kept open. As for masks, he said that nothing has changed with regard to wearing masks inside, outside, or during athletics at that time.
After that, Wilmington band teachers Mike Ferrara and Anita DiLullo presented their plan for band camp this summer for the board’s approval.
Ferrara began with an anecdote to say that not only is band camp pivotal for preparation for fall performances, it’s also a key motivator for band cohesiveness and group momentum. As evidence, he said that the current 8th graders who have not yet been to band camp number about 38 students, and only 14 have planned to continue in band next year.
Some of the changes this year will be the use of additional boat trips over to the island, hosting all full rehearsals outdoors, a cost increase of $20 per student, increasing nursing volunteers, and the uses of masks, instrument covers, and social distancing.
However, in terms of masks and social distancing, students are already following these protocols at school. They’re also used to staying in a cabin divided by gender and grade. He added that parents should be prepared for their students to have a negative PCR COVID-19 test from up to five days before arrival and at least 10 masks for the duration of band camp.
Byrnes asked if any other groups might be on the island at the same time, and if cleaning of the camp would be done in advance. Ferrara said they’d be the only people there that week. DiLullo mentioned that they’re cleaning the facilities the day before the band will arrive.
Byrnes also wondered about an increase in chaperones or fundraising for families who can’t participate for cost reasons. Ferrara clarified that chaperones will be sought depending on interest and instruments, and anyone who can’t attend for financial reasons should reach out to him for a Band Parents scholarship.
Ragsdale asked the presenters about how new students are integrated into the rest of the group. DiLullo answered there is a big brother/big sister program for every new high school band student so that they already know someone older than them when they arrive at camp. Ferrara said their first full marching rehearsals assume no prior knowledge, so everyone is taught at an equal level, and integration happens naturally.
The board voted to approve the 2021 band camp trip. Directly after that, they approved Monday June 21, 2021 as the last day of school and a half day. They later approved a surplus equipment report from IT Director Ken Lord.
The only subcommittee reports were for a CPAC meeting the following night at 6:30 p. m. on Google Meet and continuing work from the parent-guardian working group before they report back to the subcommittee.
The next School Committee meeting will be on Wednesday, May 26 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.