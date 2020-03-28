WILMINGTON — At an emergency meeting of the Board of Selectmen on Friday, March 20, the layout of Room 9 at the Town Hall was different than those attuned to local politics have grown accustomed to.
The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the town’s response to COVID19, the coronavirus illness currently spreading rapidly through the country. Members of the board were seated at separate tables six feet apart and angled slightly away from each other.
Town Manager Jeff Hull was alone at the front of the room, and members of the public were not permitted to attend in person in order to keep the number of room occupants below 10. This was done in accordance with statewide modifications to open-meeting law in order to contend with physical distancing requirements.
A single-digit number of local officials sat in the back, also spaced apart. The meeting was streamed live on WCTV for members of the public to watch.
The primary order of business of the meeting was to declare a local state of emergency, which the board voted to do unanimously. According to Hull, this was primarily done in the case that Town Meeting is not able to take place before the end of the fiscal year, and will allow the town to continue operations in that situation.
The joint meeting of the Planning Board and the Finance Committee has been continued from March 17 to May 12. Annual Town Meeting is tentatively rescheduled for Saturday, May 30. Town elections are still scheduled to take place on April 25, with April 6 being the last day to register to vote.
Director of Public Health Shelly Newhouse addressed the board on steps the town is taking to curb the spread of COVID19. According to Newhouse, as of 5 p.m. on March 20, the town had no confirmed positive cases (the town has since reported on three confirmed cases).
“I really just want to ask the public to continue doing the great job they’re doing to social distanc(ing) themselves,” Newhouse said.
She echoed state and federal officials with the assertion that the town is doing what it can to “flatten the curve” of infection by reducing disease transmission, and subsequently reducing burden on healthcare systems.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony asked if the health department needed assistance or additional help in any areas in particular, to which Newhouse noted that at that point, her staff was well accounted for.
“I have a really great staff that’s been really great through this whole thing… and we talk constantly, 24/7, and we’ll still be working, even if there’s a shutdown or anything, I’ll still be working,” said Newhouse.
Newhouse acknowledged that the physical distancing measures were difficult, but assured listeners that, by adhering to them, the town could weather the outbreak and reduce transmission.
“If we stick together, we can do it,” she said. “It will work, we just have to do it.”
Fire Chief Bill Kavanaugh also addressed the board with an update on the town’s emergency response system. He noted that the Fire Marshal had suspended all inspectional services for the time being, but that all crisis intervention resources remained available.
He noted that Samantha Reif and Lou Cimaglia were still reachable for substance abuse and mental health support services, and veterans support services, respectively.
Kavanaugh noted that responders were taking extra precautions in order to reduce virus transmission.
“They’re (responders) moving a little more deliberately, if you will,” Kavanaugh said.
In response to a question from Selectman Jonathan Eaton, Kavanaugh added that soap and hand sanitizer were currently well stocked in town.
“I believe we’re in decent shape, but if this goes for a period of time, it’s going to be a problem,” he noted.
He added that if any residents had masks or gloves on hand, to consider donating them to area hospitals that may already be running short on supplies.
Selectman Michael McCoy asked Hull if the town could do anything to delay the property tax filing deadline.
“What are we going to do to try to help folks out there?” he asked, suggesting a grace period would help those who self-employed, in addition to both those in the private and public sectors.
Hull noted real estate and excise tax payment deadlines are established by state legislature, and he would suspect that such a grace period would be discussed but did not know to what extent conversations were ongoing. McCoy requested that a request be made to the local legislative delegation to keep the issue at the forefront.
According to board chair Greg Bendel, the town will be providing information regarding the outbreak to residents on the town website and Twitter page, the Board of Health Facebook page, police department and fire department Twitter and Facebook pages, and Wilmington Community Access Television (WCTV) for anyone who is not online or on social media.
“We are at a critical point in our history. Each of us needs to do our part to stop the spread of this virus,” said Bendel.
“The Town of Wilmington is not closed, the strength of this community will never close, and the time you spend with your immediate family will never close,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.