Town Crier

Cigarette Annie

Some 65 years ago, a wo­man living at the Tewks­bury State Hospi­tal would often be seen walking along Main Street. She would walk up one side to the Lowell line and then down the other to the Wil­mington line, and back again, picking up cigarette butts. She usually found enough butts to al­low her to chain-smoke them. She became known as “Cigar­ette Annie.”

A Wilmington soldier sta­tioned at Fort Devens had a chance to talk with her at Chandler’s Corner one Saturday. He was thumbing a ride home for the weekend.

Annie was nearby, and she approached the soldier. All good soldiers should beware of the in­stitution just across the field, she said, pointing at the hospital.

“They take you in there in a big black car, and you never get out again,” she said.

Of course, Annie was out most every day, walk­ing along the highway, looking for butts.

Sorry, Charlie

Officer Charlie Ells­worth got no thanks from a dog he rescued in the summer of 1958. Ells­worth, who later became Sgt. Elllsworth, was on traffic duty when he saw a small dog jump from a passing car.

Charlie was able to grab the dog, which he placed in his own car, to await the return of the owner. Ap­parently the owner failed to realize what had happened, so Charlie was stuck with the dog. When he finished the detail and re­turned to the car, the dog refused, in no uncertain terms, to let him en­ter his own vehicle.

Floral tribute

Joseph Cotton had a very successful real es­tate business in Wilming­ton in the early 1900s. In his 30-year retirement, he devoted quite a bit of time to handicapping the horses. In his final years, he would often be seen at Rockingham, in the company of some of the boys down in Wilming­ton Square.

When he died at age 82 in July 1958, the boys did not forget him. Along­side his casket, among other floral tributes, was one of the type hung over a winning horse’s neck. Possibly some of Joe’s other friends didn’t realize the significance, but there was no mistaking from whom it came.

A banner on the bouquet said simply, “The Boys from the Square.”

Long beams

All Wilmington seemed to know when the beams for the Route 125 bridge ar­rived in town in May 1959. First came a call from a Woburn man, saying the beams were on the way. Then came a call from Wil­mington Square, telling how the truck made the turn from Route 38 onto Church Street with only a foot to spare. Folks on Bal­lardvale Street learned about the beams the hard way when the beams took down a pole.

But nobody could top the experience of Hank Sul­livan of Middlesex Ave­nue. When he met the beams, the truck was rounding a corner and the beams were headed straight for Hank’s windshield. He threw his car into reverse and backed away faster than he had been driving forward.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.