WILMINGTON — Buildings Superintendent George Hooper and Owners Project Manager Dan Pallotta provided updates on the town’s ongoing construction projects to the Select Board on Monday night.
They first discussed updates with the senior center project.
Pallotta announced that the feasibility study and schematic design stages had been completed, so they now had an idea of the programmatic needs and how the rooms should be arranged in the new building.
The final layout of the site was displayed on screen for the board. Pallotta pointed out they were working through the permitting process to create a new curb cut onto Main Street. He also mentioned that they would provide 165 parking spaces and space for outdoor activities in the rear of the building including pickleball courts and a walking path.
Hooper noted that they designed the position of the building to take advantage of the sunlight. He also said that the community development group would be meeting again to review these plans.
Pallotta went on to explain how they’d chosen an energy-efficient electric system for the building which could provide heating and cooling at the same time. They’d use an SIP roof system which would create space for solar panels in the future.
Hooper shared that the roof wouldn’t be flat. Pallotta detailed the exterior elements further where they’re trying to do minimal landscaping but also providing plenty of shade.
They said they expect bidding to be completed by the end of August and construction completed by December 2024. Hooper reminded the board that the Senior Center Building Committee had met 33 times, hosted information sessions, and produced videos on the current building’s deficiencies. All of this information was available on the town’s website.
Kevin Caira suggested they try to move the Dumpster so that it’s not too close to the neighbors. Hooper said they would look at it. Pallotta pointed out there’s a neighbor on the other side to consider, as well.
Greg Bendel asked about a shed, and Hooper confirmed there would be a maintenance room.
Bendel also asked if the pickleball courts would be accompanied with lights, an emergency call box, and a water fountain. Pallotta answered that they planned for lights and an emergency call box but not the water fountain. Other suggestions about the area were to include a fence and handicapped spaces near the court.
Frank West wondered if the patio area would be big enough, and in response Pallotta confirmed that the elderly services director is happy with the space.
With the town hall/school administration building, they acknowledged that the project is in a different stage. Since the feasibility study and schematic design, they went going back and forth looking at the program needs as they try to decide the best room arrangement.
This new building would incorporate 300 parking spaces, not including those at the top of the hill behind the current Buzzell Senior Center. The roof would mimic that of the high school. The building would also match the high school in terms of material color, shape, and form.
Pallotta provided that they’re in the process of picking out materials to use for things like heating and ventilation. So far, they wanted to use glass to open things up. They displayed renderings of what the meeting rooms would look like for the board and the larger hearing room along with the office spaces for town departments such as the town clerk and town treasurer. There was also room for growth in each department.
With Consigli hired for construction management, they were hoping to have design development finished in June. They figured out the design of the 1st floor but still had the 2nd to finish. Their next meeting is scheduled for June 7. Then, next steps would include bids ending February 2024 and construction to begin March 2024.
Hooper assured the board they were right on the button in terms of spending and timeline so far.
West asked if there would be rooms for private conversations. Pallotta noted that there were two or three small conference rooms on each floor.
Hooper went on to say that the Town Hall/School Administration Building Committee had met 37 times, produced videos of current building deficiencies, and posted all relevant information on the town’s website.
Gary DePalma asked if the construction would interrupt parking at the high school, particularly for the 4th of July celebration. Pallotta replied that Consiglia showed the group they believed they could keep the site clean and protect parking so that the celebration can go on.
Caira expressed concern with continuing to hold the 4th of July celebration with an ongoing construction site. Hull added that the town would want to see the celebration go forward and any impact would be minimized as much as possible.
