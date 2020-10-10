In Dec. 1912, Arthur Sias reported to the Reading Municipal Light Dept. that he had installed electric light poles on practically every street in Wilmington. The installation cost $17,162.29 providing 68 homes with electric service, and a total of 1,142 lamps. There were 200 street lights of 32 candlepower.
Sias had been working on the project for about 18 months. Very well-liked, he was remembered by one old-timer as “a saint.” He lived in Reading.
Of course, there were no Christmas lights in those days. In fact, there were only a few Christmas trees in Wilmington, among the Germans and Scandinavians. The greatest proportion of the population was yankee, with the Irish and French Canadians in large numbers for that day and age, and none of these bothered with Christmas trees.
And even though there were street lights in all parts of town, most houses were still lit by oil lamps, for electricity was 15 cents a kilowatt hour. It was cheaper to go down to Charley Hudson’s store once a month and buy a gallon or two of kerosene.
Charley would dole out the kerosene and then go back to cutting meat, without bothering to wash his hands, but no one ever complained about the taste of coal-oil in their dinners. Either he had a secret or else people believed that kerosene improved the taste.
It was in the summer of 1910 that agitation began for electric lights. The town hadn’t been devoid of power, for there was a street-car line, 16 years old, which provided power for the fire-whistle air pump in the Town Hall. There were also six telephones, and five railroad stations each had an electric telegraph.
Schamiel MacIntosh, Fred Roberts and Dudley Purbeck were the prime movers for electric service. Schamiel was a big man, a blacksmith. He had lost his blacksmith shop, livery stable, wagon shop and paint shop in a big fire in 1903.
When he rebuilt, he opened a hardware store and forge, that eventually became Church Street Hardware. He was named after a ship that his father had commanded prior to the Civil War.
Fred Roberts was a prosperous candy manufacturer who had just finished a big stone mansion on Burlington Avenue.
Dudley Purbeck was the Town Moderator, purported to be the richest man in town. He lived in a big house on Lake Street.
There were three principal occupations for Wilmington men in 1912. A man could farm, he could work for the railroad, or he could work in Harriman’s Tannery.
Schamiel passed the word among the railroad men that he wanted flares, 20-minute signal flares. The railroad accountants must have wondered about the sudden increase in flares, as Schamiel ended up with dozens of boxes.
There was a special Town Meeting in the fall of 1910, to see if the town would vote to enter into a contract with Reading for electricity for 10 years. It was for that meeting that the three men were working.
A parade was organized from the Square to the Town Hall. It started from Schamiel’s forge and marched down Church Street, just about dusk. Schamiel, Fred and Dudley, each in a dress suit, led the parade, each carrying a lantern. They were accompanied by a goat, owned by Schamiel. Behind them was a motley band, playing discordant music, and then came a crowd of men and boys, each carrying two lighted flares, with a half-dozen more in reserve.
Arriving at the Town Hall, Dudley led the parade inside, boys included, and then called the Town Meeting to order.
It seems that there were only three men present who were not in the parade. Arthur Sias was one. He was there to tell people that there was no danger in the electric lights. His support wasn’t needed.
The other two men, both of whom voted “No” were Otis Gowing and Warren Eames.
Otis — known as Ote, one syllable — was the last of his family to live in the old Gowing farm on Park Street. He told the gathering that only immoral people go out after dark, and that God-fearing people were home in bed.
Warren Eames lived beside the Town Hall. He said that his grandfather didn’t need electric lights, and he didn’t either.
But they were outvoted, decisively. The next spring, Reading’s Town Meeting voted to extend electric light service to Wilmington. Arthur Sias started to work in the late spring of 1911.
Sias and his crew began on Lowell Street and soon had lights in Wilmington Square. As they proceeded down Church Street, they were racing against time. Wilmington’s amateur theatrical group, the CC Club, was to put on a play in the spanking-new Grange Hall on Wildwood Street. Would the play be put on using oil lights, or would there be electric lights? The hall was already wired for electricity. All that was needed was the juice from those wires coming down Church Street.
At 7 p.m. on the night of the play, Sias and his crew were busy putting up a transformer at Adams and Church streets. From there on, the poles were in place, but with no cross arms.
The cast went down for a look, and Sias told them he would try.
The curtain was due to be pulled at 8 p.m. Would it be to oil lamps or electric lights? At 7:50 p.m., the hall was in silence. The suspense of the moment eclipsed any anticipation of the play.
The electric crew didn’t bother with the cross arms. They just strung up the wires, from pole to pole. At 7:50 p.m., they connected the wires to the Grange Hall wiring.
Everyone yelled and cheered. Of those present, nobody was able to remember what the play was about. But no one ever forgot that the lights came on at 7:50 p.m.
Sias and his crew completed the job of bringing power to Wilmington about one year later.
