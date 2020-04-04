WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee voted on March 27 to postpone a scheduled student trip to England, Ireland, and Wales that had been set for this spring.
Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand explained that district leaders had been communicating with travel agency Explorica in order to assess all options. He added that many other districts had also been forced to cancel or reschedule international trips due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and that the options offered were generally policies consistent among districts using the same agency.
“We are well aware that what is at stake is the financial wholeness of a number of families, arguably all of our families,” said Brand.
According to Wilmington High School Principal Linda Peters, postponing the trip would open the option for parents to decide whether they want their student to participate in the rescheduled trip. If they choose not to participate, families would be refunded $600 or $800, depending on whether they had purchased travel insurance.
“All of the other options involved simply getting vouchers, which the parents of seniors are not interested in,” Peters said. “Even some of our parents of juniors are not sure that they would like their student… to take a trip next year, even if we do postpone.”
A trip has already been approved next April. Peters said, if the district changed the location of that trip to England, the agency and families could both be notified of the change and families could make a decision based upon that.
According to WHS teacher and trip liaison Maura Tucker, the anticipated trip for April 2021, which had originally been planned for Austria, has not yet been advertised to students. As such, the trip location can still be changed at this point.
Committee member Steve Bjork asked if state authorities could be expected to step in and change regulations regarding how travel agencies are handling cancellations.
“With everything going on, it wouldn’t surprise me if that’s something we end up seeing down the road,” said Brand.
“My understanding is that we’re in better shape than some of the other companies, in terms of what they’re offering families,” he added.
Committee member David Ragsdale asked what would happen if the rescheduled trip was unable to be run due to low participation. Low participation would indicate fewer than six students had signed up for the trip.
“It’s very rare that Explorica would cancel their own trip, and that seems to be the only time parents would get a full refund,” said Tucker.
Tucker added that families would have 110 days before the postponed trip to transfer the voucher to another student’s name or cancel under the COVID cancellation policy. If families choose to postpone and next year’s trip doesn’t happen, Tucker said families would get a refund at that point. With the trip postponed, families have until 110 days prior to the rescheduled date to make a decision.
Tucker also said she is not fully sure what will happen in the case that Explorica is not still in business next year, and parents have chosen to accept vouchers.
“What I would just suggest is that if parents are going to cancel, that they cancel as soon as possible,” she said.
