WILMINGTON — The School Committee deliberated over resuming meetings in-person and a sample face mask policy when they met on Zoom last Wednesday night. They began their meeting at 7 p.m. with the approval of several warrants and previous meeting minutes.
The only item in the Superintendent’s Report was to share that Brian Caira is now the interim assistant principal at the Wilmington Middle School. He’ll be supporting Interim Principal Dr. Jeanette Quirk while Alexander Philips is still out on a leave of absence.
After hearing all of the public comments, the committee talked about whether they’d feel comfortable resuming in-person meetings starting as soon as their next meeting on Sept. 9. School Committee Chair Jenn Bryson explained that after talking to WCTV, the safest way to meet would include the audience online or watching from home.
Public commenters or guest presenters could be brought into the meeting room one at a time to speak or presented via a Zoom call, which would be rebroadcasted from someone’s laptop.
Bryson also said that using Zoom at all with the live WCTV broadcast would be difficult.
“The meeting feed from WCTV wouldn’t be played within the Zoom session, because there would be audio and feedback issues,” she continued.
If a School Committee member needed to participate remotely at all, she mentioned that it would be easier to have them call in from a phone instead of on Zoom.
M.J. Byrnes asked if public comments could be made via a phone conference, which the committee agreed would be better. However, the committee wanted to keep the option for the comments to be emailed and then read aloud so that they could maintain the current level of public engagement.
Jay Samaha asked if not allowing the public into the room physically goes against public meeting laws, and David Ragsdale said that he thinks it’s allowed as long they provide access to the public via WCTV. The committee agreed unanimously to hold their Sept. 9 meeting in person and see how it affects custodial service before they decide to resume in-person meetings permanently.
The committee agreed to save appointing the superintendent to the SEEM Board and assigning committee members to the committee to hire an OPM for the new town hall/school administration building for next time. They also didn’t vote on the revised calendar, which was on the meeting agenda.
They next went through their first reading of the MASC sample policy for face coverings. Some of the edits they wanted to see before the second reading included requiring masks for all grades and having the school nurse field decisions regarding exemptions. Dr. Brand allowed these suggestions to be taken into account for the next reading of the policy.
The final item of the night was to potentially reorganize their subcommittee assignments, but the only change was to assign Bryson, Ragsdale, and Samaha to the new Equity Subcommittee. Jo Newhouse did ask if there would be a conflict having a committee member who’s a parent of a student with an IEP as the representative for CPAC.
Byrnes said she believed that to be the case, since the parent would be a CPAC member, but she also said that it had been six or seven years since she asked that question.
The next School Committee meeting will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9 with the committee in person and played live simultaneously on WCTV.
