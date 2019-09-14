WILMINGTON — 50 years ago this month, a fire claimed the lives of several members of the Landers family including mom Nancy and five of her children.
At the time, investigators determined the cause to be accidental, faulty wiring. Today, though, many, including the family members who survived the blaze, believe the fire was set intentionally.
A story in today’s Middlesex East details the case and ongoing investigation by a new unit at the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.
Calls to that office weren’t returned as of Middlesex East press time; however, late on Tuesday night, the DA sent out an email pertaining to the ongoing investigaiton. Their response is below:
“With the launch of the Cold Case Unit, our office reaffirmed its commitment to reviewing uncharged cases. We are in the process of meeting with the 54 departments across our county and working to evaluate evidence and develop leads in those cases.
“In all instances, when information is brought to the attention of the Cold Case Unit, our office will thoroughly investigate possible evidence. Any member of the public who believes they may have additional information pertaining to unsolved cases is encouraged to contact our office.”
