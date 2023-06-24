WILMINGTON — The School Committee discussed the Wilmington Public Schools draft strategic plan for the next five years as they viewed it for the first time at their most recent meeting. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand led into this by explaining the process where the committee previously received a preview but now were reviewing a draft.
Brand mentioned that the Strategic Plan Committee took into account the committee’s feedback and made revisions to reduce redundancies.
At the heart of the plan are five objectives: for all students to reach their fullest potential, being caring and safe for all, equitable and inclusive schools, enhanced and updated school facilities, and we are one community. He noted that this plan is similar to the current plan in terms of the mission, vision, core values, and theory of action. The action steps and responsible people would come at the second reading. They hoped to gain the committee’s approval at their next meeting.
M.J. Byrnes shared her appreciation for the enhancements made and the clear expectations provided.
Jesse Fennelly also said that he was happy with where the draft was at.
Jay Samaha commented to say that while he liked the progress made on the plan so far, he still didn’t see all of the initiatives as measurable. He also said that he wasn’t exactly sure what enhancing the integration of social-emotional learning competencies meant without more context.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared that the Strategic Plan Committee created a solid action plan for each initiative with clear benchmarks and measurable outcomes, although this wasn’t ready for the School Committee that night.
Brand added that in some cases the strategic plan could be viewed as a school improvement plan. He also said it could potentially involve budgetary resources.
Dr. Jenn Bryson asked about one of the initiatives intended to ensure students are appropriately challenged but not including language to give them appropriate support.
Elliott replied saying there was a different initiative targeting MTSS programming to support students who need remediation to reach the learning target. In response to the lack of focus on those who need to be challenged beyond what core curriculum provides, they created another initiative.
Elliott commented that adding the word support here wouldn’t change the intention.
Bryson also asked why there was the specific mention of using data to help create challenge but not to help create support for students who need extra intervention. Other ideas brought up included merging the two initiatives in question or establishing the same language to include data and support in both areas.
Bryson wanted to make sure they don’t see students only as either needing support or needing challenge. Samaha pointed out that appropriate levels of challenge could still apply to all students.
Mike Mercaldi commented that he’d like to see academic achievement mentioned more in the initiatives. He also proposed that objective three be more specific and possibly include special needs students and socioeconomically disadvantaged households. Then, he hoped to see the fourth objective, on updated school facilities, involve town governments and boards.
He asked if objective five, about being one community, be an opportunity to engage with the regional business community and local institutions for enrichment and internship programs.
Elliott replied that some of this would be incorporated into the action plan.
Samaha added that dual enrollment could be incorporated into objective five also.
Chair David Ragsdale called out a few areas that he thought were missing from the current strategic plan. He suggested objective three include hiring and retaining excellent educators. Regarding professional development on culturally responsive practices, he also wanted to see the objective focus on helping educators improve their craft generally.
Elliott assured Ragsdale they provide professional development and coaching now, but the district wants to expand it. She also pointed out that the focus on coaching is due to the fact it brings the greatest growth.
Ragsdale also pointed out there seemed not to be much focus on the fundamentals of teaching and learning to make sure kids meet their high academic expectations. Elliott said in response that this is related to MTSS but the language could be cleared up through rephrasing.
Ragsdale overall said that the plan should be clear enough that any parent can read it and understand the district’s priorities.
Turner also asked that the action plan include staff components of each objective and focus on staff’s sense of belonging as well as that of students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.