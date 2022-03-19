WILMINGTON — Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting began with a department report from the Wilmington Wired Wildcats, the high school robotics team. Science Curriculum Team Leader Julie Kim, one of their co-advisors, explained that the team is part of FIRST, which is a global robotics community that promotes STEM.
The team members all introduced themselves to the committee and walked them through some of the challenges they’d encountered this year: adapting to different types of meets, creating the robot’s claw, and gaining social media followers. They also presented the committee with their robot and gave the committee keychains that they’d made.
After that, the two middle school student representatives, David Dynan and Isabella Zaya, shared some of the recent events happening at the middle school. These included the next edition of the literacy magazine with the theme of a time capsule, guidance counselors from the high school visiting the eighth graders, Gay Straight Alliance Club sponsoring a Day of Silence, and the Drama Club’s production of Beauty and the Beast.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand discussed updates on the MSBA process, the Wildwood School, and two leadership searches in addition to presenting the summary of the middle and high school exit survey in his regular report.
He shared that the special Town Meeting brought a passing vote for the feasibility study for the new Wildwood School. He thanked all of the residents who came out to vote. He also said that the next steps will include certifying enrollment sent by the MSBA, documenting the successful vote, and then being invited by the MSBA Board of Directors into the feasibility study.
David Ragsdale acknowledged that not everyone actually made it into the meeting before the vote came up.
Brand announced that a new Wildwood School principal had been selected to join after April school vacation. He also brought the new Wilmington High School principal to the meeting. He mentioned that the new principal had experience as a teacher and an associate principal in Massachusetts and Virginia.
As for the current Wildwood School, Brand explained that the relocation of students, staff, and administrators had not been simple, and there isn’t room at one school alone for everyone. The solution they had come up with would split up the Wildwood staff and students between the high school, Woburn Street, and Shawsheen Street schools.
This would also be affecting the students and staff in those schools. The plan would be to have the last day in the Wildwood on the 19th, move things that day and the 20th, and then bring in the new students and staff on the 23rd.
Chair Jenn Bryson appreciated how quickly the plan had been formed and all the work that had gone into it.
Brand’s presentation of the results from the middle and high school exit survey brought enrollment trends, survey data, and next steps. He shared information from other districts — in 2019, Reading lost 364 students compared to Wilmington’s 396 and Woburn’s 229. He also showed how the percentage of Wilmington students at the Shawsheen Tech had been steadily increasing for years.
They received 281 responses to the survey, some from families whose children left the district before the high school and some whose students are still in the 8th grade at the middle school. Out of students in the 8th grade, the result for whether they would stay at the high school was almost evenly split between yes, no, and uncertain.
The survey also asked families what their motivating factors were for exploring other options besides the high school. They answered things like enhanced educational opportunities, community feel, technology education and certifications, course options, and experience at the middle school.
Some of the next steps he listed were exploring other opportunities to gather data from Wilmington families and informing students and families in advance about what Wilmington High School has to offer.
Bryson mentioned that the survey might have implied that families should be thinking about other school options from the way that the questions were written. She also wanted to make sure that they asked current middle school students about their experience.
Melissa Plowman wondered what answers students would give compared to those of their parents.
“I wonder if it’s more parents not feeling connected to the culture of the middle school,” she said.
The rest of the committee shared the idea that it seems like people have a perception of bad culture at the middle school which needs correcting.
They mentioned the importance of marketing the good things about the high school and giving kids the chance to imagine themselves at the high school before they get there.
Plowman asked if they could develop action points and receive updates regularly about the middle school. She suggested that students may be more interested in the Tech right now because it’s trending.
“There’s always an appropriateness for kids interested in the technical world to be there,” she continued.
Brand also brought up another survey sent out even more recently to parents, students, and staff at the middle school. He assured them that this isn’t out of a desire to keep high school students from pursuing other options.
The committee elected to save their discussion on School Choice for their meeting on March 23.
