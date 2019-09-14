WILMINGTON — Issues with the Wilmington High School gymnasium floor persist, although the town now has a better idea of the costs involved.
The gym floors were originally installed by contractor Gilbane. In response to concerns expressed by the town that the floor was buckling and warping, Gilbane maintained that the floor simply needed time to acclimate. After several years of concerns, Town Counsel and the Board of Selectmen were able to reach an agreement with Gilbane in June that Gilbane would front $175,000 of replacement cost.
According to Hull, the best option for the floor ultimately ended up being a complete replacement. The lowest qualified bid for replacement was $219,200. Hull went to the Finance Committee to request a transfer of funds to cover the difference.
At that point, both Hull and the committee had no knowledge of any other circumstances that might lie beneath the buckling issue.
“Unfortunately when we hired American Sports Floor, they identified in the subfloor, there are areas where floor has not been properly leveled out,” said Hull. “There are dips, as a consequence, the floor has a bit of a flex.”
According to Hull, the additional cost to fix these dips will add $29,942 to the replacement project.
For a large portion of the difference between what Gilbane will pay and what the replacement will cost, the town will make use of Finance Committee funds. The remainder, in the amount of approximately $8,000, will be taken from a facilities account for unforeseen circumstances.
Hull expressed optimism that, in spite of these unforeseen costs, “…the floor will be addressed properly, right at the base level, and then will be built up from there.”
The project is slated to be complete in October.
