WILMINGTON — During the Board of Selectmen meeting on Monday night, they held the public hearing for earth removal at Highland Estates and discussed the oil tank spill at the Wildwood School before they went through communications and board to consider items.
James Castellano, the developer for Highland Estates, explained that they need to remove the materials stockpiled on the left side of the property, in the amount of 9,840 cubic yards, to pave the new road and finish their project.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared the approval recommendations from the Board of Health, the Director of Planning and Conservation, and the Department of Public Works. He read all of the conditions given by the DPW including hours for hauling and rock crushing, blasting needing to meet laws and regulations, and taking caution entering and leaving the site. He also explained that a denial of this request from the Board of Selectmen would conflict with the Planning Board’s approval of the subdivision.
The board asked the developer about the proposed timeline. Castellano said they would be starting as quickly as possible and hopefully finishing within 45 days. The hearing was then closed and the board approved the removal of earth.
Public Buildings Superintendent George Hooper then delivered an update related to the oil spill situation at the Wildwood Street School. He explained that the oil tank was overfilled in January and fuel was discharged. Since then, they worked with their insurance carrier to create a response action plan and notified the Department of Environmental Protection accordingly.
They’d also undergone test monitoring, asphalt cuts, and removing the tank from the ground until it can be relocated. The only thing left to do besides relocating the tank was to install interceptor trenches and recovery wells for fuel extraction.
Hooper went on to say that the existing tank does need to be removed, and in the future they’ll use an above ground tank permanently.
The board appreciated Hooper and the building department’s efforts to react. Hull mentioned that the town was also thinking about a plan for a situation where the town would have to make an initial payout in coverage efforts if they succeed the deductible of $500,00. He also suggested the possibility of relocating students and including those costs in the money that would hopefully be rewarded by the company at fault.
While maintaining that the Wildwood School is safe to occupy during the cleanup process, Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand also announced on Monday night that the Wildwood will be closed during the treatment and for the rest of the school year, so all students and staff will be relocated.
In communications, the board received several memos from the town manager regarding a comment letter to be sent to Mass Housing on the West Street project, the town’s mask mandate being rescinded, and ongoing discussions for the building design for the new senior center.
Kevin Caira also wrote a letter reporting on the new town hall/school admin building design, where he explained the committee heard from WCTV and would work with the school department on their space requirements.
Gary DePalma asked if the building would affect parking for students and the 4th of July celebration. Caira responded to say that there would likely be an effect on the 4th of July celebration but not on parking for high school students.
The board agreed to meet to begin the town manager’s evaluation during their first meeting in June.
They proceeded to consider giving the town manager guidance on what development proposals should come to the board for presentation. Hull asked the board for specificity about the type of projects he should bring in — things like scale and type of project. However, he cautioned the board from adding an unnecessary manual step for developers who don’t need Board of Selectmen approval.
DePalma maintained that their meetings serve as a good public forum for development projects and for residents to learn about what’s going on. He said he’s in favor of a more open and transparent government. He even mentioned that he’d spoken with some developers and lawyers who didn’t see an issue as long as the board made sure to mention that they don’t have any right to vote in those cases.
The rest of the board hesitated to make any guidance for the town manager. Maselli reminded the audience that Planning Board meetings, where all projects are presented, are also public meetings. While Bendel agreed that this board does have to stay in tune with these projects, he didn’t think this would be business-friendly to developers but instead a deterrent.
He also didn’t like the ambiguity of just asking for “large projects” to come before the board. He suggested that a request be made through the town manager to the Planning Board for briefings on interesting development projects as communications.
Caira said that it may set an expectation for the developer that the board would provide feedback even if they can’t vote.
“I don’t think we can make a blanket policy on this, to be honest with you,” he continued.
The board moved on from this item after taking no action.
They voted to approve requests from Anita DiLullo for the WHS Honors Jazz Band and Elementary Strings Orchestra concerts on the town common, car wash fundraisers at the municipal parking lot to benefit WHS baseball and girls field hockey, and the Sons of Italy for their annual antique and collector’s car show.
They also received a request from the Choral and Theater Arts parents support group to put signs up on town common for Marchapella, which they approved as well.
The Salute to Service that night honored veteran Scott Dunnett, who rose to the rank of Sergeant and Cargo Specialist and received numerous medals including the Afghanistan campaign medal and Global War on Terrorism service medal.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be on March 14 starting at 7 p. m.
