WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select Board once again invited residents to comment on the proposal for a 40B affordable housing project at 79 Nichols St. during their meeting this past Monday night.
Since the previous meeting where the matter was addressed, the applicant submitted a redesigned project to Mass Housing, which began a new comment period for the town.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell explained this project has been brought back in an effort to allow residents to provide their feedback and comments as part of the town’s comment letter.
O’Connell mentioned that she also invited the project’s applicant and representative to the meeting that night and received a letter from Attorney Michael A. Newhouse in response, which she read aloud.
Newhouse, in his letter, detailed how the project was revised to include 10 single-family dwellings and one duplex, with average lot sizes of almost 8,000 square feet per building. He included that his client would be amendable to implementing traffic controls and reconfiguration of the intersection of Nichols Street and Shawsheen Avenue.
Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich provided further context, wherein she said that the town falling below 10 percent in affordable housing allowed developers to apply to Mass Housing and then seek a comprehensive permit from the Zoning Board of Appeals.
This project, originally 20 units, has been redesigned into 12 units. However, since the Mass Housing requirements consider things more like how well the proposal fits in the neighborhood, it does not need to be too specific, so the plan is conceptual. She stressed that Mass Housing looks at different criteria than the ZBA does.
Gingrich shared in her drafted comment letter for the board that the revision was a better fit, but it didn’t seem like the site could accommodate all of the town’s requirements like stormwater and grading. She also commented on the amount of space proposed between the structures (only 15 feet) and the project’s ability to meet Mass Housing’s sustainable development principles.
The comment letter described the street as a cut-through that frequently sees high speed drivers.
Should the project go to the ZBA, Gingrich mentioned that the town would consider at that point requiring a traffic study, site distances for vehicles turning in and out, and pedestrian sidewalks. They would also need to show the town why they can’t have onsite disposal instead of connecting to sewer, since there is no sewer in the area.
O’Connell opened the comments from the board by sharing her frustration with the 40B process in a few areas — namely the state’s ability to ignore the comment letter, and the comment letter coming from a board without voting power on the project.
Kevin Caira asked if this site hooking up to sewer would impact the town’s emergency sewer reserves, and Gingrich answered that Mass DEP previously said these types of projects wouldn’t need to. He also wondered if there was a way around the Mass Housing approval for the applicant, which Gingrich said there is not.
Then, he brought up a previous five single-family proposal on the lot, police and fire opinions, and the Middlesex Canal. Gingrich replied that this proposal was withdrawn due to the situation of the homes on the lot, the fire department showed concern about the distance between homes, and the Canal was mentioned in the letter.
Greg Bendel asked for the timeline of Mass Housing’s approval or rejection of the project. Gingrich said it would be sometime in October.
O’Connell asked whether Gingrich had seen Mass Housing reject any project before. Gingrich suggested instead that Mass Housing may simply ask for further redesigns instead of outright rejecting a proposal. She also answered a question from Lilia Maselli clarifying that she wasn’t aware of any processes for appealing a Mass Housing decision.
Maselli went on to ask what would happen once one of the 40B projects’ units are counted toward the town’s affordable units. Gingrich replied that the door to the ZBA process is only shut once the units fall above 10 percent. This could be achieved should the Princeton Properties project appeal process end and allow those units to count, or if the West Street project is approved by the ZBA.
However, the applicant for 79 Nichols St. can apply for the ZBA as soon as they are approved by Mass Housing until West Street is approved. She went on to say that Princeton Properties is only waiting on the decision from the presiding officer, and West Street is already with the ZBA, so it has to be seen through either way.
Town Manager Jeff Hull commented that perhaps the law could instead allow affordable units in appeal count until the appeal prevails instead of the opposite.
Several residents spoke up in opposition of the project. The first resident to comment attested that Nichols Street sees regular traffic issues and asked what the town is doing to deal with the issues.
O’Connell responded saying that a plan had not been made for if the project goes through to improve traffic, due to a variety of factors including how it’s subject to change and the desire to be wise with spending tax dollars.
The resident also asked that the draft comment letter be made available to residents.
Representative Dave Robertson spoke next, asking how many units the town was short from 10 percent and describing his own comment letter which he drafted proposing 10 units across five buildings, redesigning the wetlands, road dieting, and considering the Mass Works Fund.
The next resident to comment asked about the ZBA and Conservation Commission process. Gingrich answered to say that the ZBA would consider a traffic study at the roadway impacts and the Conservation Commission would look at the impact to wetlands and mitigations.
One proposed solution for the traffic issues on Nichols Street was flashing speed lights. Bendel suggested transferring the movable sign from Burlington Avenue onto Nichols Street.
Another resident commented that the applicant’s lack of attendance that night was “unfathomable.” The final resident to speak said that the street couldn’t absorb extra traffic from that many units.
O’Connell said in closing that she would meet with the town manager, police chief, and DPW to discuss a traffic plan for Nichols Street. She repeated that the town manager’s office would accept resident comment letters until this Friday and include them in their comment letter due Sept. 2.
The board also received three resident letters in communications with their comments on the project.
