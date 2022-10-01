WILMINGTON — After not garnering enough support in the previous meeting, Economic Development Committee Chair Mike Champoux and Stirling Brandworks’ Tom Stirling returned to the Select Board on Monday night with new ideas for a town marketing tagline.
Champoux explained that Stirling Brandworks started over with the tagline after hearing the board’s feedback and came up with some exciting alternatives.
“What we’re trying to do here is establish a foundation,” he emphasized. “These are not campaigns; they’re the foundational concepts that a full campaign will be built on top of.”
He said they were hoping to leave the meeting that night with the board’s endorsement of at least one of their new tagline ideas.
Stirling asked the board to be their ambassadors even if they personally aren’t able to fully agree on a single tagline by the end of their time. He established that their objective is to develop brand campaign, a tagline, and creatives to be leveraged to drive economic growth and to help Wilmington thrive.
He also reminded them of their previous taglines: “Wilmington On Tap,” and “Opportunity Awaits.”
For that night, he presented three new taglines. The first — “Opportunity. Innovation. Community.” — was meant to focus on Wilmington being an active destination for commerce. Some of the ideas behind this tagline included celebrating the opportunity for growth, hometown pride, and innovative companies in town.
The second proposed tagline would emphasize Wilmington being welcoming, open, and ready for business. It would be a rotating tagline, “It Starts Here,” which would also include versions substituting innovation, tradition, opportunity, and community in place of “it.”
The third concept presented was: “Innovation Awaits.” This would have room to reference Wilmington’s history of innovation, innovative present, and future innovation to come.
Greg Bendel asked if they were including the previous two taglines for consideration. Stirling said they removed the earlier two taglines since the last meeting.
Champoux chimed in to state his support for the second tagline. He personally said that he liked the opportunity for the town and marketers to celebrate Wilmington’s history in agriculture, innovation, and life sciences.
Two other Economic Development Committee members who joined the meeting that night expressed the same sentiment. Suzanne Sullivan said she liked the imagination and curiosity that the tagline would invite. The last committee member appreciated how this tagline was versatile.
However, it was made known that the Economic Development Committee members hadn’t seen the new proposed taglines before that night.
Champoux established that it would have delayed their return to the Select Board had the committee met up again to approve these taglines before that night, and they were operating with limited time.
The board showed concern around the fact that these taglines wouldn’t have input from any community members before the vote. Stirling later said that the taglines were made out of conversation and discussion with the Economic Development Committee and research in the community.
Champoux mentioned that they needed to provide results from the state-funded marketing grant to the state in November, and they didn’t want to delay further work any longer than they had to.
Select Board members Gary DePalma and Lilia Maselli commented that they preferred the second option as well.
“I think it says a little but presents a lot,” said DePalma.
Maselli said that she was impressed with all three but especially liked the rotating option.
However, Bendel and Kevin Caira shared that they preferred the first tagline. Still, Bendel said he’d be open to all three taglines.
“I like the choice of those words. I think it sums up everything we offer here,” Bendel said.
Still, he said he’d be open to all three taglines.
Caira asked Stirling about the use of these taglines in case they were being used elsewhere. Stirling replied that they had researched and made sure no other surrounding communities or states were using these taglines.
Caira followed up with a question about the branding of any of the surrounding towns. Stirling simply answered that some of the surrounding towns do have taglines.
The board member expressed dissatisfaction that Stirling couldn’t name any of them. Maselli quickly searched and found the tagline for Burlington, which is: “where technology comes to work.”
Stirling went on to say that he understood option one as a safe option, but he saw option two as having a little more energy in the marketplace. He also included that the second tagline used the same words as option one, but with different phrasing.
“There’s value in being succinct,” he said. “It’s important that the message isn’t lost.”
However, Bendel maintained his preference for option one because it didn’t change.
The board wanted to get an idea of displays or messaging with the tagline, although Stirling would only name the different pieces to be created like a video and social media messages. Champoux added that it wasn’t feasible to have the team develop content and campaign hypotheticals with the limited money they had for the project.
Chair Judy O’Connell asked them to include the explanation behind option one in whatever video or messaging they would use.
A motion was made to endorse the second option that night. DePalma, Maselli, and O’Connell’s three votes against Bendel and Caira’s opposition were enough for the motion to carry.
Even with a mixed vote, Stirling asked that the board be their support for the tagline and other marketing materials to be developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.