WILMINGTON — Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand and other district leaders delivered the complete superintendent’s recommended budget for fiscal year 2023 to the School Committee last Wednesday night.
Brand opened with context saying that the enrollment projection for next year was just over 2,700 students. The proposed budget, he said, is meant to satisfy all of their objectives, including staffing commitments, transportation, and the strategic plan goal around diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Professional Development Christine Elliot discussed additions in curriculum for language word study program for grades 3-5, intervention and assessment resources, and a k-5 social studies program license. In professional development, they’d pursue consultants for their new programs, a Salem State collaborative license, and a k-5 reading professional develop video resource. This budget also accounted for substitute salaries and textbooks.
School Committee member David Ragsdale asked about the decisions to continue the k-5 science and social studies programs. With science, Elliott said that they needed more time before they’d consider a new offering, and the social studies option had been selected through careful research.
Director of Student Support Services Alice Brown-LeGrand explained that the pandemic brought with it increases in special education referrals, behavioral needs, academic challenges, and mental health needs. They also saw quite a few recent student move-ins with IEPs.
Proposed personnel changes included adding a team chairperson, a special education teacher at the middle school, and a school counselor at the Woburn Street. This would ensure that all students receive their services from certified special education teachers.
Melissa Plowman asked how educational assistants receive professional development. Brown-LeGrand mentioned that it’s hard to get all of them together due to schools ending for the day at different times, but they had some training from SEEM Collaborative and McLean Hospital representatives.
Director of Technology and Digital Learning Ken Lorde then went into his budgetary items. The capital items they proposed taking on next year for replacement include high school and elementary projectors, wi-fi networks and network switches, and intercom systems. They also asked for $17 per student toward library books.
Jesse Fennelly asked why there was so much variation in the total between the next few years in the 5-year capital plan. Lord responded that it depended on the age of the equipment.
“Everything in this year and next year is failing now,” he said.
He also mentioned that the district does their best to use equipment to its full and purchase portable items that can be easily moved and reinstalled.
The committee also wondered about the library books budget, which Lord said was requested by Mrs. Peachey, who had worked with curriculum team leaders to create this ask. The new books would be put in school libraries.
For all of the teaching departments, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Administration Paul Ruggiero mentioned that these were the funds as requested by each individual department.
Ragsdale asked about where the idea for pre-k music class came from, and Ruggiero responded that Anita DiLullo had offered it for no additional cost one day per week.
Brand went on to explain that despite the drop in enrollment, the complexity of student needs created the need for additional educational assistants, counselors, and psychologists.
“Overall, general education staffing has declined fairly significantly,” he continued.
Brown-LeGrand added that the special education department had emphasized keeping students in district, where the budget would be $2.3 million, compared to an out-of-district proposed budget of $13.6 million.
Personnel totals would be changing from 487.9 full time equivalent (FTE) this year to 489.45 FTE next year. The overall budget was increasing 2.5 percent, going up from $44.8 million this year to $45.9 million.
Brand mentioned next steps for the district’s budget recommendation including the public budget hearing on Feb. 16, the Finance Committee presentation on March 1, and the Town Meeting vote on April 30.
Jay Samaha noted that this year’s budget increase was also 2.5 percent, while in years past it had been even higher.
“I think you’re all to be applauded keeping [the budget] within what the town wants,” he commented.
He reiterated the decrease in general education staff that was a reflection of the drop in enrollment.
Jenn Bryson also shared appreciation for the understanding of the budget and all of the thought that had gone into the presentation.
