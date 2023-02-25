WILMINGTON — Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand’s report for the School Committee last Wednesday night pertained to an article published by Shawsheen Principal Lisa King, the district strategic plan, and updates regarding CIT, the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, and a parent/guardian day of workshops.
Brand first gave a shoutout to Principal Lisa King and her “Making School Connections” article that was published as an example of Wilmington leaders branching out in the professional community.
Regarding the district strategic plan, Brand shared that there had been considerable activity launched within the past few weeks. With the help of their consultant Meg Mayo-Brown, there were two simultaneous tracks introduced to create the next three-year strategic plan. The first group is made up of the district leadership team, and the second group is the stakeholder group.
The stakeholder group includes all of the district leadership team members along with volunteers from the community, staff and students. This includes Select Board member Gary DePalma and two School Committee members. Brand mentioned that the group is a little short of their ideal composition, referencing the previous round where the stakeholder group was made up of 50 people.
Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott said that she appreciated the use of the same consultant as with the Equity Audit completed last year, which reduces the amount of work to be done and allows Mayo-Brown to recall and supply information that the district already gleaned.
School Committee member Stephen Turner reported that the student participation in the group so far provided unique perspective and experience to formalizing the strategic plan.
David Ragsdale said that the composition and the size of the group bring substantial concerns. With the small size of the group and the large elementary school representation, he doesn’t see it representing the middle or high school enough. He emphasized the necessity of stakeholder involvement and perspectives to create a plan that the district can follow for the next three years.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson, reminding the community that she was on the stakeholder group for the previous district plan, shared that the size of the previous group was a sign of ownership and investment from the community.
“It doesn’t feel like we’re engaging in something big the way that it did the last time,” she said.
She implied that the lack of engagement indicates a lack of interest in the strategy of the school district.
Ragsdale added that the previous stakeholder group was able to recognize patterns and consistencies, which gave the project confidence and credibility.
Brand replied saying that he was disappointed and surprised by the lack of volunteers, especially among teaching staff. However, he said that the district strategic plan needs to have buy-in. He proposed using the Parent/guardian Advocates for Wilmington Schools group or other virtual means in a new way to provide an opportunity for the community to share thoughts that could be brought into strategic plan committee discussions.
Turner wondered if they could ask the Parent Advisory Council groups to contribute.
Bryson went on to say that it seemed counter-intuitive to have chosen the meeting dates before the group was finalized. She questioned how much effort was made to seek volunteers and suggested promoting and explaining the purpose of the committee further so that volunteers would buy in. Brand also agreed that they could change the meeting dates.
Ragsdale maintained that the prioritization and synthetization of the information and ideas for the strategic plan make a difference. He hoped some of the additional promotion could target student volunteers.
Elliott next described the CIT day held on Jan. 25 which featured a variety of activities including training, professional development sessions, and discussions of department and building needs. The next scheduled CIT day is March 8.
Brand then discussed the Youth Risk Behavior Survey which he anticipated to be delivered the week of April 24. He ensured the community that parents and guardians would be notified of this biannual survey before it goes out.
Turner commented that he appreciates the information that comes out of the YRBS survey results which can be used to set priorities and goals for the district.
The last item from the report announced the scheduled WPS Parent/Guardian University scheduled for March 11 from 9 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. This will include a keynote from Internet Safety Expert Katie Greer followed by sessions facilitated by Wilmington staff or district administrators. The session topics will include things like academic and enrichment, social-emotional learning, technology, and bullying prevention.
There would also be childcare offered for free in the WHS library starting at 8:30 a.m. They hoped that people would register in advance although drop-ins are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.