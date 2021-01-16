An old steam locomotive stood in front of the Museum of Science in Boston for several years. It was a monument to a day of railroading, being preserved for future generations.
The locomotive was also a monument to a man named Harry Solow. A blacksmith and a welder, it was he who put that locomotive together again and into working condition.
Harry was a welder in the Billerica Car Shops, when they were the principal repair shops for the Boston and Maine Railroad. Before that, he was a blacksmith in the old Fore River shipyard in Quincy.
It is hard to imagine Harry as a blacksmith. He was a small man of gentle mien. But he worked in the Quincy Shipyard, as it was called, in the turbulent days of World War I, when the call was for ships, and more ships.
Harry was born in Russia. The world today knows little of the life of the Jewish people in that country, in the days of the Czar. Those were the days of the pogroms.
A pogrom was a way of life for son of the non-Jewish people in that country. The people of the Jewish faith were assaulted and beaten, and often murdered. Life was harsh.
Harry came from a village named Melatopel, in southern Russia. He was born there, near the Turkish border, on March 18, 1892. His parents managed to escape Russia but they had to leave Harry behind. They made their way to the United States and lived in a Boston suburb.
In 1903, when Harry was 11 years old, came the October Revolution, an event celebrated by Russian Communists for decades. It was much more than that, though. The October Revolution was a spontaneous uprising of the down-trodden peoples of Russia.
It was during that revolution that Harry and two relatives managed to escape from Melatopol. They had a little money and they had passports, but they had no permission to leave.
These three started to walk across Europe, a long journey. There were places where they were welcome, others not. One of them died, but two of them finally arrived in England.
Harry was 13 when he and his uncle arrived in Liverpool. They had no money and no work and could not speak the language. Theirs was a life of abject poverty in a strange land.
Under such circumstances, a man learns fast. He learns the language and how to get employment, if there is any. Harry and his uncle managed. They earned enough money to get passage on a ship to Boston.
Harry was reunited with his parents. He lived in Quincy, where everyone worked in the shipyard, and it was to the shipyard that he went. In a few years, he married and became an American citizen.
In the summer of 1917, Harry and nine other men decided to form a synagogue in North Wilmington. Most of them, Harry included, lived in suburban towns of Boston. All of them, Harry included, had hopes of moving to Wilmington or Tewksbury. They were Harry Modelevsky, Jacob Cheifitz, Joshua Cohen, Harry Solow, Morris Modelevsky, Joseph Minsky, Hyman Minsky and Jacob Winer. It was called Congregation Avavas Achim D’Arron, and was an Orthodox temple.
Harry and his family moved to Wilmington in 1923 and he was a resident for the rest of his life. He was not one to push his way into the lives of his neighbors. He was quiet and reserved, but was always willing to help.
The story is told of the day that the new wellfield at Brown’s Crossing was blessed, about 1928. Fr. William Boland was there from St. Thomas Church, as was Rev. Arthur A. Simmons of the Congregational Church. No Jewish clergy was available, so Morris Weinberg agreed to offer a Hebrew prayer.
Shortly before the blessing of the wells was to take place, though, a pipe burst. The superintendent had to have it repaired, and in a hurry. But who could they call on a weekend? Morris Weinberg called Harry Solow. While the clergymen were out in front, blessing the wells, Harry was out back, down in a pit, welding the pipe. He would chortle in later years over the story.
He was never in the forefront. He was the man in the background, serving, friendly to all.
He became a member of the Thomas Talbot Lodge of Masons in Billerica, as a result of his years of employment in the Billerica Car Shops. It was, to Harry, a way of life. He became a 32nd degree Mason. He joined the Scottish Rite, and he became a Shriner.
He also adhered to the traditions of Judaism.
Congregation Avhas Achim D’Arron did not have many services. There had to be 10 males present, and often there were not enough.
A newer generation was coming along, too, not wanting to be Orthodox. They broke away and formed another temple. For 10 or 12 years, there were two houses of worship in North Wilmington for people of the Jewish faith. Neither prospered, however.
Finally, in 1964, the new temple joined with the old synagogue to become Temple Shalom, a Conservative temple, not Orthodox. Harry was its first president.
But there were not regular services. When the people of the temple felt sure that there would be 10 men for a service, a cantor would be hired to lead them. Sometimes, though, they would sit in the building with only nine men.
Harry also became a member of a Lowell synagogue, the Montesiore Synagogue.
In his last years, retired, he was the friendliest man in town, if someone was to speak to him first. He would visit the Town Crier office every year to renew his subscription. On his last visit, he wanted to pay for two years, not just one.
When he died in August 1980, he was the last man of those who had gathered 60 years earlier, to form a new synagogue.
