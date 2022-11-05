WILMINGTON — Members of a local triathlon swimming club have been concerned about the recent influx of gulls in Silver Lake. Swimmer Lisa Tyler of Lowell, along with members from Wilmington and surrounding towns, part of the Trifury triathlon club, have used the Wilmington lake for open water swim practice for over 20 years.
However, due to the gulls “overwhelming” the water body, as Tyler describes, the club members that use the pond have chosen to look elsewhere to train.
Once used for harvesting ice, Silver Lake is a result of a glacial scour; a kettle pond listed as a Great Pond of the Commonwealth. According to the town’s Open Space and Recreation plan, Silver Lake is the largest natural pond in Wilmington and has a surface area of 28.5 acres.
The lake is spring-fed and has an average depth of 10 feet, with its deepest point at 30 feet near the eastern end next to Route 38.
The pond is open to swimming via the town beach in the months of June, July, and August. The water quality is tested weekly during those months, though the pond is open for recreational boating and fishing year ‘round. The lake was not closed for any water quality issues this season, according to town officials.
The town health department, when contacted about the issue, explained that due to drought conditions in the state, gulls, looking for a fresh water source, appear to have settled in to Silver Lake.
“We’ve seen cyclical use of the lake by birds,” said Health Director Shelly Newhouse.
In years past, the lake has had large populations of Canada geese, and significant duck populations at times. Massachusetts has been in a significant drought status since June of 2022, according to the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Residents have reported finding some dead gulls, but U.S. Fish and Wildlife inspectors have examined several birds and found no indication of disease, according to Newhouse.
“It is expected to see some deaths in a large population of birds,” said Newhouse.
The National Audubon Society notes that birds need open water bodies for feeding and resting, and that healthy waterbodies are necessary for migrating birds. Additionally, experts suggest birds, such as gulls, find safety from predators in bodies of water where the shoreline is less obscured, which may be why Silver Lake is attractive.
Trifury member and former Wilmington Fire Chief Dan Stewart hopes the town can come to some type of creative and cooperative solution. Stewart told The Town Crier that other communities have used scarecrow-like figures, motorized boats, and laser lights to scare gulls and geese away, but Newhouse contends these measures are temporary.
For his part, Stewart has stopped training at Silver Lake in favor of lakes in other communities. Tyler now trains at Walden Pond.
As the weather gets progressively colder, it is hoped that the birds will move on and find refuge elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.