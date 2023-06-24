WILMINGTON — During their meeting on Monday night, the Select Board approved several requests related to things including licenses, events, space usage, and funding. They opened their meeting with a request for a common victualer license for Greg’s Pizza, located at 101 Main St., which they approved.
Police Chief Joe Desmond shared high-level details for this year’s National Night Out, which is scheduled for Aug. 1 from 5 - 8 p.m. He explained that this event is the police department’s largest community outreach and always a success. They’re still determining featured guests for the event but promise residents a chance to meet local, state, and federal law enforcement in town.
The board members commented saying this is a great event they look forward to attending. Greg Bendel specifically said that considering how difficult it is to be in law enforcement these days, he hoped residents would come meet Wilmington’s police department to get to know them.
The board approved Desmond’s request to use Rotary Park on Aug. 1, and Desmond shared his appreciation for their support.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi and Town Planner Paul Alunni next presented in connection to a request to reallocate some American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Magaldi detailed the two new projects that became a higher priority than the original earmarking for stormwater cache basins. They were asking to move $206,000 towards the replacement of two pumps at the Sergeant Water Treatment Plant and grinding and paving the permanent sewer trench on Middlesex Avenue.
Bendel said he had great confidence in the opinions of Magaldi and Alunni, a sentiment with which Lilia Maselli agreed.
Maselli also asked when the construction on Route 62 would be completed. Alunni replied that they’d be complete by the end of the month for the culvert and bridge project, and then the pump station work will be completed in July. He reflected that it had been almost a year since the construction work started on Route 62.
The board approved this request.
They later received communications from the town manager, MassDOT, the chair, and Verizon.
The first memo from Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that town counsel advised the town isn’t able to issue a fine on telephone operating companies who install poles without permission. Kevin Caira replied it was disappointing that they couldn’t pursue a fine, and they discussed changes to the process if it doesn’t work.
Hull also wrote to notify the board that they could have a discussion on the town’s unaccepted ways at their next meeting and that KP|Law is offering two free training sessions from which the board could pick.
MassDOT Traffic Operations Engineer John Gregg wrote to the board about cross hatching used on Route 38 to discourage lane changes at the light. He sent another letter letting them know that it isn’t feasible to alternate the sequence of signals at Wilmington Crossing.
DePalma shared his process for the town manager’s evaluation with the board and asked them to return the form by July 7.
The last memo informed the board that Verizon channel 662 ended as of May 1.
The board then voted to approve requests authorizing submission for a grant to create an inventory of service connections to the distribution system, receiving grants, a hawk & pedle license for Tony’s Ice Cream, and various space requests. They noted for a request to use Rotary Park by the Girl Scouts that there may be a Little League game that day which would limit parking, suggesting the group use Swain Green instead.
Suzanne Sullivan expressed concern during public comment about the town’s participation in a lawsuit against restrictions on registration of water supply during droughts and the Supreme Court ruling that isolated wetlands would no longer be protected.
Under new business, West asked if a patch of Main Street could be striped and if the board could receive a presentation about retaining 10 percent affordable housing. Hull said that Director of Planning & Conservation Valerie Gingrich could come in to provide options for the town, but she was also working on the plan for the DHCD guidelines.
The Salute to Service that night honored Air Force Veteran Katherine Ward Bjork, who joined the US air force in 1957 before she got married and raised two children in Wilmington with her husband Paul Bjork. As she just passed away in May, Bendel gave condolences to her children and proposed presenting them with the certificate.
The board will meet again on June 26 at 7 p.m.
