WILMINGTON — During the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, updates were delivered about the middle school from its students, parents, and staff.
First, the middle school representative updated the committee about recent happenings at the school including the 23rd edition of the virtual literary magazine, World Culture Club’s celebration of Chinese culture, Project 351 serve day, and Ski Club.
The middle school Parent Advisory Council then shared an invitation for parents to join their next meeting on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. in the middle school library before explaining their purpose. This is to work with the principal and administration, support programming and events, facilitate fundraising, and support the mission and objectives of the school and the district.
Some of the efforts they’ve made so far have been to provide question-and-answers from Dr. Quirk, host student events such as the 6th grade Halloween dance, and build new traditions like the 8th grade Moving On Ceremony.
They also mentioned some fundraisers at local restaurants and their regular apparel sale helping them to put on these events and appreciation efforts. One of the PAC representatives said that they were proud and lucky to support Dr. Quirk in her work at the middle school. Their PAC has Instagram, Facebook, a website, email, and Venmo.
The committee members replied with appreciation for their dedication to helping change the middle school culture and create a sense of belonging at the school.
Wilmington Middle School Principle Dr. Quirk and Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott delivered the middle school program update following the PAC’s presentation. Quirk began by reminding the committee how the effort to rework the middle school schedule came out of the program review, after which they recruited volunteers to do so.
Elliott explained how the group first looked at culture and climate, created a purpose statement, identified priorities using data and opportunity gaps from intervention time, and lastly sought to meet the needs of students while accounting for equity and student voice.
The priorities that came out of this work were creating time for intervention without taking students away from class, the advisory block, additional ELA and reading time, and meeting time for teachers and staff.
Quirk noted that while there is currently advisory time and meeting time for certain groups, they also want to make it possible for all teachers to have group meetings and continue to improve the advisory block.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand spoke up to ensure the committee that he believes the work on the schedule is the best direction for them. Having teams of teachers provides the ability to respond to student needs, integrate curriculum and skills, share strategies, and maximize time creatively. Their plan is for each team to have a representative of each core subject and one special education inclusion teacher. He said that he expects this to be necessary per their current enrollment, the only challenge would be if enrollment swings strongly one way or the other.
Quirk went on to show a version of the proposed schedule with each of the four core subjects meeting each day, advisory time once per the 6-day schedule, and a daily block called “WIN” which stands for “what I need.”
This is an intervention block where students can receive intervention support for reading or math, IEP services, or even extra work for those advancing in certain subjects.
This schedule has the same number of transitions for students but fewer sections in the day for teachers, as the instructional periods would be longer. It would also provide the opportunity for students on IEPs to have greater access to unified arts classes and all students needing intervention with more time in their regular classes.
However, it moves the world language class to the unified arts block which would lead to an overall decrease in the amount of curriculum time for world language in middle school. This also means that there would be fewer sections of all the unified arts classes.
Next steps named by Dr. Brand included finalizing the unified arts course offerings and program of studies in February, the presentation on the new program of studies for March or April, finalizing staffing for impacted departments in the spring, and the summer would bring a planning team for the WIN block and unified arts course alignment. He assured the committee that the schedule isn’t permanent but they don’t want to introduce too many changes every year.
Committee member Stephen Turner said that he appreciated the expansion of world language into 6th grade and the creation of the WIN block. His only concerns were what advanced students would do during WIN and the overall loss of curriculum time for world language, which he hoped they’d recover in another schedule review.
Elliott emphasized that there will be careful planning and development of the WIN block so that they won’t be creating inequities in an attempt to create equity. Melissa Plowman also asked if there would be time for students who need more of a challenge, and Elliott agreed that they could bring concepts to a higher level for certain students.
Jay Samaha proposed that introduction to world language be brought down to 5th grade. Elliott shared that there were already related discussions around this.
