WILMINGTON — The Board of Selectmen received a number of requests at their meeting on Monday night to use town spaces before they got to announcements and new business.
By vote, they proclaimed the week of May 2-8 as Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, as proposed by Lynn A. Powers, MSW. In the request, Powers shared that 50 percent of mental health issues begin before the age of 14. She also said that the future of our nation depends on today’s families and children’s health and wellbeing.
They then approved requests to use the town common and gazebo for promenade on Thursday, May 13, Wilmington High School Honors Jazz on May 25, and the North and West strings concert on June 1. They also approved the requests of the Rec. Department for Summer Concert Series on Wednesdays in July and August, a remembrance of Beth Elliott-Morris’ mother on Monday, July 26, and the Wilmington High School Class of 1976’s 45th reunion.
Library Director Christina Stewart’s request to use the Swain Green for summer programs and the Community Shredding event in the municipal parking lot on Aug. 21 were approved, as well.
In announcements, Selectman Greg Bendel thanked all of the town employees and volunteers who helped with the annual Town Meeting along with the 403 residents who attended. He also said on behalf of the Recreation Department that the town beach needs more lifeguards to operate in full this summer and invited anyone interested to contact Recreation Director Karen Campbell.
Jomarie O’Mahony took a moment to set the record straight about a situation at the Town Meeting when Town Moderator Jonathan Eaton didn’t allow Selectman Lilia Maselli or herself to make their comments.
“I don’t think that he was slighting us due to our gender or newness to the board,” she said.
She gave her comment from that day, which was to say that there should be more openness on the part of the town to invite new businesses to different review periods or feedback. Maselli agreed that there was no ill will on the part of the moderator, and Bendel mentioned that Eaton had done a great job moderating.
Under new business, DePalma requested that Town Manager Jeff Hull’s contract, which will be ending Sept. 30, be opened. He said that he’d like to see the board interview new individuals on behalf of the town.
“Just to sit down and negotiate without having any participants apply I think is reckless and foolish of the board,” he said. “No disrespect to the current town manager.”
The board suggested that he start by reaching out to town counsel, KP Law, with questions about how this process should occur with regard to the contract.
Kevin Caira explained that only in a situation where the board votes not to reappoint the current town manager would they look to hire an outside individual.
“I’d be in favor of reappointing,” he continued. “We’re not going to go through the process of looking for others if we’re going to reappoint.”
He also said that usually there is a negotiation committee formed to work with the town manager before they take up a vote to reappoint — so DePalma’s first action before the board seeks new applicants would be to make a motion not to reappoint.
O’Mahony asked if the chair, or perhaps DePalma, would reach out to KP Law and see what they say, or if they’d like to come to the next meeting with suggestions. DePalma volunteered to contact them and find out the procedure and next steps. He maintained that he wants to explore other candidates while still considering Hull.
Since this was new business, the board, per Bendel’s caution, chose not to make any motion at this time. The chairman agreed to add this item to the agenda for their next meeting, which would be on Monday May 24 at 7 p.m. in the Town Hall.
