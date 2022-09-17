WILMINGTON — The Select Board invited DPW Director Jamie Magaldi and Deputy Director Joe Lobao to present on the boil water order and DEP waste ban for their meeting on Monday night. Magaldi shared pride for the town’s response which he would go on to summarize.
In general, he provided context that the town’s drinking water quality and testing are heavily regulated and governed by the Environmental Protection Act and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. He also shared that Wilmington collects 33 samples per month from specified locations and has specific actions to take when contaminants are found.
It was Tuesday, Sept. 6, when the routine sample was taken at the Hillside Way Tank. The sample result came back on Sept. 7 with the result of positive for total coliform but negative for E.Coli. Total coliform, Magaldi said, is naturally occurring and not always an indicator of E.Coli, although E.Coli is a subset. That same day, they reported to MassDEP and resampled the tank at their request.
On Sept. 8, the tank resample result came back as positive for both E.Coli and total coliform. From there, the town worked to deliver a preemptive boil advisement, since they couldn’t deliver the official one before receiving the same from MassDEP in writing. This involved social media, the DPW’s website, the town’s website, a reverse 911 call, WCTV, and the Wilmington Apple.
The Health Department also began notifying restaurants, health care facilities, and nursing homes. They isolated the Hillside Way Tank from the water system at that point and resampled the tank again. Magaldi described that MWRA participated in a conference call with the DPW and MassDEP that day and sent a drone to inspect the tank.
The inspection came out clean. MassDEP’s written order came in that afternoon, after which the town reissued information about the official boil order.
The school department ended up cancelling school on the 9th and ordered things like water bottles in case the boil order continued into the following week. In the result that came back on Sept. 9, the system tested negative for both while the tank still tested positive for total coliform. On the 10th, both the system and the Hillside tank tested negative, so the DEP order was lifted. The tank remains isolated but tested positive for TC again on Sunday.
Lobao mentioned that their next steps involved bringing a vendor in on Wednesday for inspection and potential disinfection, followed by further testing and hopefully favorable results from the tank.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell thanked all of the departments involved in the town’s response to answer questions, alert residents, and address the issue. She also asked Magaldi and Lobao about flushing out resident systems and the public availability of the test results.
Magaldi replied that they hadn’t told everyone to flush their systems due to concern about mass flushing, but the contaminated water would have left systems in the two days since the test. He also said that the result information would be included in their annual water quality report, or residents with questions could call and speak to him directly.
O’Connell also wondered if the summer weather might have been related to this test. Lobao responded to say that it did seem to be a common denominator.
The rest of the board members also thanked Magaldi and Lobao for their presentation. Magaldi noted that they had a lot more work to do, but they had all of the money and resources they needed.
Magaldi next gave an overview of the DEP’s waste ban update for Nov. 1 and how it will affect Wilmington residents and schools.
“Mass DEP’s solid waste master plan established a short-term goal of reducing statewide disposal by 30 percent over the next decade,” he said.
After that, MassDEP plans to reduce disposal by 95 percent by 2050. This fall, the DEP is lowering the threshold of commercial organic/food waste, banning textile disposal or transport, and banning mattress disposal and transport.
He showed the town’s eight schools and their average organic/food waste, which will need to be limited to a half ton per week. However, the schools already comply with this number. Should they generate more than half a ton of food waste, the school would need a specific organic/food waste dumpster onsite.
He did warn that this threshold will likely be lowered even further moving forward. As for the town’s affected private companies, he said they’ll need to work with private trash haulers.
To reduce the disposal of textiles, Wilmington’s schools all have at least one textile bin for donating things like articles of clothing and shoes, run by Bay State Textiles. Magaldi mentioned that these bring a return of about $100 per ton of textile to the school system, generating $38,000 this past year and removing 380 tons of textiles.
He didn’t anticipate any changes to be made for the banning of transporting and disposal of textiles but promoted donating gently worn clothing and searching on the DPW website for items that residents aren’t sure about how to dispose.
As for mattresses, the town would have a slight change in this area from the current process where Casella collects and brings mattresses and box springs to be incinerated. He referenced that Wilmington gets rid of about 20 mattresses per week. To assist with the ban, he proposed that the town arrange a special resident collection with Casella for about $33,000 per year and a $10 fee to be charged by the town to the resident.
Gary DePalma commented that the mattress collection would likely cost more money after this year, with which Magaldi agreed.
The board approved the request for the mattress pickup agreement.
