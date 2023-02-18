WILMINGTON — The Planning Board opened and continued the public hearings of various site plan reviews, stormwater management special permits, sign special permits, parking relief special permits, groundwater protection district special permits, and more during their meeting on Tuesday night.
They approved the draft decisions made for the sign special permit at 38 Upton Drive. Director of Planning and Conservation Valerie Gingrich confirmed that the applicant moved the signs and explained the variance from their typical draft decisions.
Regarding the site plan and parking relief special permit for 99 Fordham Road, Gingrich mentioned that the issues with finishing the work due to the town’s water main replacement had resolved. Jill Mann, representing the applicant, said the only element left incomplete at the time was the top coat of pavement. A resident’s concern about lighting on the property reflecting onto their abutting property was brought up, and Mann said they would look into it.
The public hearing for this site was then closed and the decisions approved as drafted.
The site plan review and stormwater management permit for 230, 234, and 240 Ballardvale St., detailed by attorney Mike Newhouse, proposed consolidating these three lots to make use of shared storage space. Each lot currently contains one building. The idea is to organize storage in an under-utilized area and connect a new underground system for stormwater.
The board voted to continue this public hearing until their next meeting.
The representatives on behalf of Cross Street’s site plan review, stormwater management permit, and groundwater protection district special permit explained that they had coordinated with MassDOT to align their plans and would do the same with the town engineer’s comments. Attorney Rob Peterson Jr. agreed that the applicant was fine with coordinating the sign, but he wasn’t sure the comment about re-signaling because of increased car traffic was warranted.
Gingrich asked them to provide the trip distribution for the next meeting, to which the discussion was continued.
Peterson also spoke for 885 and 889 Woburn St., proposing a material processing and recycling site. This would involve demolishing the three existing buildings on the site and the creation of two driveways with parking along the front of the building.
Several abutter’s attorneys asked questions about how their properties would be impacted — mainly with noise and smell concerns from the construction.
The board expressed concern with the driveway and potential truck route. Chair Terence Boland asked the representatives of the project to allow peer review from the town’s traffic consultant. They then continued this item to the next month.
Representative Matthew Costa explained some of the aspects of the site plan for 800 Salem St. including screens, updated stormwater, a holding tank for the pump house, wetland buffers, and a mechanical street sweeper. He also included that they were increasing the height of the buildings from 32 to 36 feet.
The board voted to continue this public hearing.
30 Upton Drive’s proposal involved amending the existing site plan review permit so they could construct a warehouse behind the existing building and relocate the loading docks. This would reduce the number of parking spaces by 10. Gingrich suggested that the representative work with the town engineer to get their plans in line so they could have draft decisions at the next meeting, and the public hearing was continued.
Costa also represented 38 Upton Drive’s site plan review and stormwater management permit. He explained the project received Zoning Board of Appeals approval for additional uses. Their current plan was to occupy half of the building with a manufacturing company using microwave plasma to make batteries while reducing energy costs.
The only site change described was exchanging the loading spaces. Costa mentioned they would expect a slight increase of cars during peak hours but overall trips would stay the same as detailed in the traffic study.
Gingrich extrapolated on a comment she’d made to the applicant regarding the walking trail, asking if the trail could be continued to perhaps follow the wetlands buffer. She assured them it didn’t have to be formal or a condition of approval. They still continued this to the next meeting.
A new site design was presented and received favorably by the board for the multi-family permit for 203 Lowell St. before the public hearing was continued to March. The representatives for this project were asking permission to make garage level revisions, façade revisions, and project phasing.
They moved the accessible parking spaces and proposed more variety of materials and colors on the building facades. Lastly, they hoped to pull a building permit for the residential building and ensure that construction is separated from occupied areas.
Boland stipulated that he didn’t want to see the applicant return and repurpose the buildings into residential when they had agreed on commercial properties. He also noticed landscape changes and asked for sufficient planting. The response said they were keeping trees but getting rid of some proposed shrubs.
The board recommended that a special permit seemed appropriate for mechanical equipment for the Zoning Board of Appeals case with 38 Upton Drive.
Three projects requested to continue that night, and the board moved accordingly to do so with 208 Main St., 326 Ballardvale St., and 26 Upton Drive to March and 90 Eames St. to April.
The board approved other requests that night including a Form A request for Pershing Street; endorsing the plans for 41 Westdale Ave., 40-50 Fordham Road, and 353 Middlesex Ave.; and the site plan review waiver for 65 Industrial Way.
They simply heard discussion on the North Wilmington Estates definitive subdivision, as the attorney had provided timelines for completing the work, and no action was required.
Lastly, they made no motion regarding the requested street acceptance for Green Meadow Drive. Gingrich mentioned that the typical waiting period after the street is paved is 18 months. Seeing as this street was only paved four months ago, the board agreed to follow the standard procedure and wait until next year.
