Riding with Capt. Larz Neilson could be challenging. Before you’d even get into the car, you’d notice the aroma of cigar butts, probably in the ash tray but maybe elsewhere. And there might be a can of worms, probably dried up.
Of course there would be a mess of newspapers in the car. After all, he was the founder of the Town Crier. There would be a Polaroid camera, spare packs of film and possibly a few pictures. Depending on the season, there would be fishing rod or a snow shovel.
Yes, Larz loved to fish. He grew up next to Lubbers Brook, near Silver Lake. Then he went to Mass. Nautical School at 17 and spent 20 years at sea.
One rule he had for his boys in the summer was that if there were two quarts of blueberries on the kitchen table when he came home, we could go fishing. Often this would be in a rented rowboat, maybe at Silver Lake, Foster's Pond, or in the Shawsheen River in Ballardvale, where we'd count the cars in the freight trains while awaiting a bite.
We'd usually get more bites from mosquitoes than fish. Despite his claims, his smelly cigars did little to keep the little flying vampires away.
When we were on our own, there was always Lubbers Brook in North Wilmington or Jenks Bridge. Sometimes I'd go to the back door of the North Wilmington Post Office, asking if he could go fishing.
Larz would often report on fishing in the Town Notes column, and would publish photos of local fishermen with a string of fish or a large bass.
One gem from Town Notes, July 6, 1961:
Sometimes we wonder if it worthwhile going to church. Last Sunday several of our friend accused us of fibbing, as we left church, because we reported that Burr Baldwin was catching trout in Lubbers Brook. They had tried and failed.
But Harry Cutter has come to our rescue. He caught the limit, Tuesday morning, in the section of the brook above Middlesex Avenue. It is very wet there this year, due to the temporary dam which is part of the new bridge construction on Middlesex Avenue. Anyone who tries the area is advised to use boots.
Harry inspired us, and we made a brief trip into the area with the same bait he had, i.e. worms. But we only had one hook with us, and we lost that on the third cast.
We had better luck last week up at Foster’s Pond, when we snagged 15 black bass. We just kept on fishing, as we told our friends, until we ran out of cigars.
