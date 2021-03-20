WILMINGTON — At their meeting last Wednesday night, the School Committee received the first of three presentations from Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand to assist in an information request from the Massachusetts School Building Authority. The purpose of the presentation was to lead into a survey to the community around what grade configurations they’re not interested in for a new building.
Dr. Brand opened by saying that a school facility is an underlying facet of learning, and it should be considered carefully in terms of design and configuration. He reminded everyone that the age of the elementary schools are, in order of oldest to newest: the Wildwood School (1955), the Boutwell School (1961), the North Intermediate School (1962), the Woburn Street School (1963), the West Intermediate School (1964), and the Shawsheen Street School (1970).
He then explained the findings of the Facility Master Plan published in 2018. Overall, the FMP agreed that these six schools are aging, that upgrades and costs to keep them open as they are will only get more expensive, and that operating larger schools would be more cost effective and flexible for the years to come.
It also said that most of the current elementary classrooms are undersized. The recommendation was to reduce operational costs and minimize transitions by consolidating schools.
Brand added that there are educational and cost-effective benefits for fewer transitions and updated buildings in the school system.
“Structurally sound and well-maintained schools can help students feel supported and valued,” he said.
Some of the things that more modern school facilities offer include flexible spaces, collaboration spaces for educators, media centers, outdoor learning spaces, core spaces, thermal comfort, infrastructure for technology and power, security and safety measures, and natural and artificial light.
In terms of the district’s current facilities, educators responded in a survey with weakness identified in all of these areas.
The FMP recommended consolidating the six schools into four schools, making upgrades or additions to the four schools: two for pre-k through grade 2 and two for grades 3-5. This would mean closing the Boutwell and Wildwood Schools.
Brand also shared that it’s the town manager’s opinion that the best way to get up to four school projects completed would be using the MSBA program due to other town capital expenditure needs. He mentioned that the MSBA is particularly interested in consolidation projects, but they’ll only let the town have one project open at a time.
Therefore, the timeline would be until possibly 2045 to have four schools completed, as each project takes 5-7 years. He also said that this is the only funding in Massachusetts that he knows about to help with the cost of school construction.
In order to make sure that this potential project succeeds, Brand reiterated that the MSBA wants to get an idea of what consolidation options the community dislikes that they can rule out ahead of time. He believes that the town has a good chance of being selected, but only if he can give them some direction by the end of the month.
The consolidation options being considered are as follows: pre-k-2, 3-5, 6-8, 9-12; pre-k-k, 1-5, 6-8, 9-12; pre-k-5, 6-8, 9-12; pre-k-k, 1-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-12; and pre-k-5, 6-8, 9-12. These were presented in seven different options total, as each plan offered a different number of these school configurations.
The first concern that the committee identified is the length of time it would take to get four projects completed with the MSBA, considering the age of schools that need to be remade.
“The Wildwood is most pressing, but so many buildings are right behind it,” said Jo Newhouse.
Dr. Brand explained in terms of the FMP, “It was thought that perhaps multiple building projects could be going on at the same time… the timeframe here is from conversations with the town manager that MSBA is going to be a key component.”
If that continues to be the case, he shared that 24 years would be the timeline for four school projects and 12 years for two school projects.
Another question they brought up was how to use the survey to get the answers that the MBSA is looking for.
David Ragsdale considered the presentation might be more strenuous than the effort that the town wants to put into the survey, but if they just had the chart of cost and timeframe, they might vote without all of the necessary information.
Brand answered that it’s better to have this approach fail now than later, and if there were no answer for the MSBA, then the town would withdraw its applications.
The committee seemed to have two lines of thinking: eliminating the current configuration and the option with one school for all of pre-k through 5, and eliminating any option with a 24-year timeline. They also showed consideration for equity in terms of the two sides of town’s buildings.
Brand said that he’d share their thoughts in the upcoming presentations for the Finance Committee and the Board of Selectmen. He also cautioned the committee to start thinking about a plan for what to do if they’re not invited in.
The aforementioned survey was later scrapped, as the superintendent explained, due to the difficulty of gathering helpful results for the MSBA in such a short period of time.
