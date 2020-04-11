WINDHAM, NH — A Windham family whose husband is originally from Wilmington is asking everyone to stay inside, for Pete’s sake.
Peter Bamberg, a native of Wilmington, has brain cancer and is currently undergoing treatment. Therefore, he is someone considered immunocompromised and very vulnerable to the coronavirus.
When people don’t distance themselves physically from each other, the more likely it is the virus spreads. The more it spreads, the more likely someone like Bamberg could become infected.
Previously, the Bamberg family asked residents to perform random acts of kindness in an effort called “Pete’s Sake.” Now, because they are quarantined inside their New Hampshire home, they’re asking residents to stay inside, as well.
Bamberg has left the home on two occasions for blood work, but fortunately, thanks to the kindness of his community, he’s been protected. Members have donated masks for both Peter and his family.
Friends and family have also stepped up to make grocery store and pharmacy runs.
His wife, Katie Bamberg, said they’ve even disinfected the products before they drop them off.
Speaking to WMUR in New Hampshire, she talked about how stressful her family’s new reality is, especially when combined with Peter’s diagnosis.
“You can imagine that going into this, we already had some anxiety,” she confessed to the station.
While she admits staying at home has been difficult, especially for an active family, she stressed how they’re doing it for Peter and hope others will, too.
“He is everything to us,” she said about her husband, “and if you followed our story in the fall, one of the things that I kept saying was, 'Let’s be kind and help everybody out,' and so now, be kind and stay home for Pete’s sake, because he’s one of the ones that you’re helping when you do stay home.”
Unfortunately, Peter has to make more trips to the hospital and with new COVID-19 restrictions in place, he’ll have to do it alone.
But, even though it will be difficult, Katie says if he can do it alone, people can take these social-distancing guidelines and recommendations seriously and help save lives.
Do it for Pete’s sake, literally.
