WILMINGTON — Jomarie O’Mahony, one out of two re-election candidates for the Board of Selectmen this year, has taken out papers to run for re-election. O’Mahony has been on the Board of Selectmen for only one year, in a term that had been vacated by former selectman Ed Loud.
O’Mahony has been an attorney for 15 years working closely with the Department of Children and Families. She’s also a wife to her husband David and a parent to four Wilmington students between the ages of 9 and 17.
She’s running for re-election because she wants to keep being involved in what’s going on in town at this engagement level.
“Over the past year there’s been a lot of education for me,” O’Mahony said. “It was a huge learning curve to realize that [on the board] you don’t have discussion outside of meetings. The time we have together is really valuable and should be spent having thoughtful discussion.”
Local government process isn’t the only thing she’s learned more about in her one-year term.
A few town issues that she’s also gained insight on from her position on the Board of Selectmen are the Olin site, the town’s trash contract, and all of the town’s current litigation. She’s hoping that she can continue to make an impact from her position where she can be part of important town discourse.
Two of the upcoming agenda items that O’Mahony would like to see through include the Facilities Master Plan and its new facility priority.
“We’re at the point now where we’re going to start making decisions on upcoming buildings in hopes that in the next term we’d see a new senior center, the fire substation, and address the concerns of the older school buildings like the Wildwood Street School.”
Then, O’Mahony is especially interested in addressing economic development, unaccepted ways, and senior housing should she be re-elected.
What’s keeping her going is the spark that her time on the board has ignited in her youngest daughter, Josie, who’s in fourth grade this year.
“I’ve been kind of amazed at how involved Josie is,” she shared. “She wrote an ELA paper about changing the town rule so that you could have more than four dogs — and she asked me what the rule was.”
The O’Mahonys have two rescue dogs, Finnigan and Gemma. Josie O’Mahony, 9, has also been watching all of the meetings that her mom is at.
Jomarie O’Mahony is currently running unopposed for her re-election seat. The Board of Selectmen will also have another seat open this year due to the retirement of Michael McCoy, who will not be running for re-election.
