WILMINGTON — The Office of Town Clerk Christine Touma-Conway has released information regarding the 2020 Wilmington town elections. The election will be on Saturday, April 25, with voting locations at the Boutwell School, Wildwood Street School, and Town Hall.
There are a total of five seats opening or eligible for re-election this year. Two are on the Board of Selectmen; two are on the School Committee; and one is on the Housing Authority.
The candidates for re-election this year on the Board of Selectmen are Michael McCoy and Jomarie O’Mahoney. O’Mahoney was elected last year to a one-year term, which had been vacated by former selectman Ed Loud. McCoy has been on board the longest, re-elected in 2014 and again in 2017.
All of the seats on the School Committee and the Board of Selectmen that are open or up for re-election will be for three-year terms. The School Committee candidates for re-election are Jennifer Bryson and Steve Bjork. Bryson has served as the chairperson in her second term on the committee and Bjork as the vice chair. Bjork was elected in 2014 and Bryson joined in 2017.
Leona Bombard is the only candidate for re-election on the Wilmington Housing Authority. Bombard was previously re-elected to her seat in 2015. The Housing Authority members serve a five-year term.
Each candidate for re-election or new candidate will need to take out papers from the Town Clerk and return them with fifty signatures by the nomination deadline.
“It is recommended that you secure more than the 50 required, as oftentimes the certification process results in less valid signatures than presented,” the 2020 candidate information sheet reads.
They should also try to submit as early as possible. Once papers have been processed, they will receive a call from the Town Clerk’s Office. The deadline to submit nomination papers will be Friday, March 6.
