WILMINGTON — For the first time since COVID, the Wilmington High School Lamplighter’s Guild will be putting on a musical production with an audience.
Their production of CHICAGO: Teen Edition will be shown on May 20 at 7 p.m. and May 21 at 12 p.m.
Director Michael Barry sat down with the Town Crier and talked about the impact of high school theatre returning and about his experience directing this production.
“Compared to the fall show, we had a larger turnout of actors. It’s been three years since the last ‘normal’ musical, and I think the kids are really excited. Especially since this was the musical they were supposed to do before the pandemic hit and schools got shut down, so this is so special to them, especially the seniors. I think the excitement is there for these kids just to be able to do a musical again. We had a great turnout with a lot of new students, and I’m so jazzed.”
When asked about what led to the selection of Chicago as the show, Barry explained:
“We picked Chicago because it was the show they were supposed to do before the world shut down. It’s sort of a redemption, and our way of showing an attempt of normalcy. This is also my first year in this role. Chicago is a good show, as it’s one of the longest running shows on Broadway, so it’s a great way to come out of the pandemic and I think people are excited to see it!”
Barry then elaborated on some high and low points of putting a production together.
“A low point has been adjusting to a new setting like Wilmington High School, my wife and I own our own community theater, and it’s been a learning experience seeing how WHS operates and adjusting to it. Other things that were challenges along the way were getting the production team together and booking spaces and scheduling rehearsals. We haven’t had a lot of time to put the show together. We’ve only had a dozen rehearsals, with three more left. But we’ve had a lot of help with the production team, and parents helping fundraise!
High points have been the hard work of the production team. We wouldn’t have this show together without people like our tech director, stage manager, choreographer, music director, and many more. We all clicked and understood what needed to be done in a short amount of time. We are also blessed to have businesses helping us advertise the show, and administrators have been helpful in crossing the T’s and dotting the I’s.”
The process was short but rewarding, as Barry explained.
“We started this production at the end of March with auditions. We did that because a lot of our directors and production team were wrapping up the middle school’s fantastic production of ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ and we didn’t want them doing two shows at once. We had a three day audition process including callbacks, and once the group cast we got to rehearsing immediately. The show is reliant on its musical numbers so we worked on singing and dancing immediately. We tried to find as much time as we could for rehearsals.
“With the quality of the auditorium, the space was booked a lot for dance recitals and town meetings, and we were working around the students’ MCAS testing, SATs and overall busy schedules. But their talent is unbelievable, the students clicked so well together and they worked hard and took the responsibility of constructing a show in stride. They instinctively knew what to do on stage, which is helpful for a director to have actors know what to do and figure it out. It was fun to see. I’m so proud of everyone, from the cast to the production team. Putting on a production is stressful, but it’s less so when the show is in such good hands.”
Theatre is a medium that has been heavily impacted by the pandemic, and the effects are still occurring, as Barry noted.
“We are just starting to see the effects of COVID on students as they come back to in-person learning. I work with younger kids, and I’ve seen how COVID took two years of their lives and set them back in social and emotional learning. In high school students, there are so many feelings of uncertainty as rules continue to change. And I think that’s caused some trauma in these kids.
“In terms of theatre, they couldn’t perform in front of an audience for a year and a half. You get used to performing for an audience and when it gets taken away for so long, it does something to you. What’s changed is an increase in passion for theatre, and I think that is due to wanting to appreciate it before it’s taken away again. We’ve learned not to take it for granted. I came in when requirements were loosening. I’m proud of them, and of the seniors especially, for their maturity and resiliency to the point where they are almost like mini professionals.”
When asked what he is most looking forward to as tech week and opening night come around the corner, Barry remarked:
“Seeing the kids performing in front of the audience. They are almost completely off book, and I’ve noticed that something clicks when there’s an audience seeing the show. I'm so excited for people to see it, as these kids deserve every seat in that auditorium filled.”
Barry talked about goals he has for the next few years.
“My biggest goal going forward is to increase retention. The retention rate between the 8th and 9th grade is among the lowest in the state in public schools. I want to light up the drama program here so the eighth graders see what they are capable of if they come to the LampLighters and the Wilmington High School. I also want to incorporate a collaboration with the teachers and administrators, as students read these plays in English classes. And while it’s one thing to simply read it, it’s a whole other thing to see it performed live by professionals or by their peers, or performing it themselves. In terms of upcoming shows, I won't give it away just yet.”
Barry has this to say to his cast and crew:
“The big thing I want to say is thank you. At times, it seems like I’m still learning to be the best director I can in a public school system, and I thank you for your patience, and for giving your best each day and putting your best foot forward. It has been a pleasure to watch you grow.”
And finally, to the community, he said:
“Come see the show! Theatre is back at Wilmington High School! These kids have worked so hard and deserve a big audience. Come enjoy this great classic piece of musical theatre and support our students!”
CHICAGO: Teen Edition will be performed on May 20 at 7 p.m. and May 21 at 12 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door.
