WILMINGTON — Farmers markets are in full swing at this time of year and Wilmington’s Farmers Market is no exception. Located on Swain’s Green across from Wilmington High School, the market has a variety of vendors that turn Sunday mornings into a culinary adventure.
The market has been operating for 12 years, according to board members Rachelle Toth and Cheryl Faro. Faro, owner of Seafood Express, has been selling fresh, sustainable seafood at the market since its inception.
“We really love that people can get local products here and support small businesses,” said Faro.
The market’s new manager, Josh Stachowski, is excited about the range of vendors and is looking to grow the market while keeping the small-town feel.
“We have community groups that love interacting with the market visitors, and our craft table has been a popular place for kids,” said Stachowski.
Toth shared that sentiment.
“I’m the babysitter,” she laughed. “Parents can shop while we engage their children with crafts.”
Mother and daughter team Sarah and Elizabeth Berube of Wilmington started Lizann Jewelry during the pandemic.
“We’ve been growing ever since we started selling at the market,” said Sarah, who loves the chance to meet up with family and friends at the market and really enjoys the “good vibes.”
Noel Powell of Aaronap Cellars in Westford likes the market for its calm atmosphere.
“We are able to have a mobile tasting room for our wines and really share good conversations with our customers,” said Powell.
Aaronap frequents markets in Tewksbury, Wakefield, Waltham, Stoneham, Ashland, and beyond. The micro-winery uses primarily Massachusetts-grown grapes and fruits at their home-based operation.
Magician and balloon artist Tim Levesque comes to the market almost every weekend and said Elmo, swords, and anything from the movie Frozen is popular with kids. Levesque has been honing his craft for over 25 years.
Sweets Bakery’s Stephanie Rizzari’s very pink tent is a popular stop at the Wilmington market. On the Sunday we visited, Rizzari had cake pops, cake jars, soft cookies, and a gorgeous passionfruit frozen tea in amazing pouches to enjoy. Rizzari also makes gluten-free options and custom cakes from her Billerica location.
Adil Zihri from Olive World has quite a following already it seems as a new vendor at Wilmington. Anita Vrcic stopped by to load up on marinated olives and almond butter before a camping trip.
“We love our market,” said Vrcic, whose daughters even had their own stand at the market last year and were able to sell hair bows and ribbons.
Zihri is from Morocco and uses a family recipe to prepare the olives.
O’Regan Breads from Manchester, New Hampshire was right next door with home-milled wheat baked breads such as anadama and sourdough, all made with locally sourced grains. The sourdough and olives made it to our dinner table that night.
Take out vendors are also popular at the market, including Blanche’s ice cream truck and Code 1 BBQ.
Whether your tastes are for meat, veggies, breads, wine, sweets or crafted treats, the Wilmington Farmers Market has something for everyone. The market runs until Oct. 2 so put it on your list and stop by to see what they’ve got.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.