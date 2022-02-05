WILMINGTON — At their Jan. 10 meeting, the Wilmington Select Board voted to approve the recommendation of the site adjacent to St. Dorothy’s Church as the location of the new senior center.
The Senior Center Building Committee ultimately voted to recommend the St. Dorothy’s location back in November, following a site walk through held by a group of seniors. The Committee’s vote was by a margin of 5 to 2.
The Select Board then approved the Committee’s recommendation by a margin of 4 votes to 1, with board member Kevin Caira casting the lone opposing vote. Caira stated his reason for voting against the recommendation came due to an issue with the proposed location; he supported the new senior center being built, but at a different location.
Discussion of a potential new senior center first stemmed from talk at an August 2019 Elderly Services Commission Meeting, where Audrey Reed read a speech making a case for a new building.
Reed highlighted the major reasons why a new senior center was necessary, as well as called on her peers to join her in taking action.
Among the major reasons she listed was the lack of physical space within the current Buzzell Senior Center space. Currently, the building lacks the proper space to host all events and classes, in addition to lacking proper office space for its staff, and adequate parking.
Since the initial meeting, Reed, alongside many others from the Buzzell Senior Center community, have been persistent in advocating for the new space’s prioritization within the town’s Facilities Master Plan. This plan includes revamping or replacing many town buildings, including the Wildwood and Boutwell schools, Town Hall, and the Buzzell Senior Center.
Prior action regarding the Senior Center project was highlighted by its approval at the 2020 annual Town Meeting for funding to complete feasibility studies and schematic designs.
At this stage in the process, the architect will conduct an in-depth evaluation of the endorsed site with respect to the presence of ledge, groundwater table, wetlands and other factors that would influence the building’s location on the site. Additionally, the architect will continue developing the design of each building with respect to interior rooms, HVAC, plumbing, life safety system etc. and preparing cost estimates for construction.
As it looks now, a special Town Meeting in the fall of 2022 would be the earliest the project would be ready for appropriation of funding for final design and construction.
In the meantime, the Senior Center Building Committee will continue to hold regular meetings, the next of which on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
For more information about the new senior center, as well as project updates, visit the Senior Center Building Committee’s website: https://www.wilmingtonma.gov/senior-center-building-committee.
