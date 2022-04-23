WILMINGTON — Wilmington Board of Selectmen candidate Gregory Bendel released a statement regarding his run for re-election to the board.
The statement reads as follows:
“Dear fellow residents,
“It is with great enthusiasm that I ask for your vote on Saturday, April 23 for the opportunity to continue serving on the Wilmington Board of Selectmen. Over the past six years it has been my honor and privilege to work on behalf of the residents of our great town. I am grateful for the opportunity to be a small part of our town’s government.
“No one person can accomplish things in local government alone. Being on the Board of Selectmen is a total team effort. I am proud of the things that we have done over the past few years, but we still have much more to do. I recognize that, like most communities in Massachusetts, we have challenges that lie ahead. I want to continue to work with you to be part of the solution to some of these challenges.
“For those of you that I have not had the pleasure of meeting yet, please allow me to briefly introduce myself. I grew up in Wilmington, attended Wilmington Public Schools and graduated from Shawsheen Tech. I earned a bachelor's degree from UMass Lowell and a masters degree from Salem State University.
“I have been a high school teacher and coach for the past 15 years. I have volunteered for the Wilmington Housing Authority, the WHS 4.0 Committee, and the town’s Economic Development Committee. Currently, I am in my sixth year as a volunteer on the Board of Selectmen, a member of the Senior Center Building Committee and a member of the town’s MSBA Wildwood School Building Committee.
“All of this is possible because of the support of my wife and our three daughters.
“I have been incredibly lucky to have the support of so many of my family, friends and neighbors. I can’t tell you how much your encouragement has inspired me over the past few years. Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to run again this year. I ask for your help and humbly request you consider me for one of your two votes for a three year term on the Wilmington Board of Selectmen.
“Please remember to vote this Saturday, April 23. Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
To find out more please Like Selectman Greg Bendel on Facebook and Twitter.”
Bendel’s Facebook page can be found under the name Selectman Greg Bendel, and his Twitter handle is @ForBendel.
Additional to his statement, his Facebook page consists of updates on when Board of Selectmen meetings and other committee meetings are happening, dives further into his involvement in Wilmington, celebrates accomplishments of Wilmington residents, and shines a light on fundraisers and happenings in Wilmington and with Wilmington’s youth. As said in the statement, residents are encouraged to find these pages if more information is wanted.
As a reminder, voting for the 2022 annual town election will take place on April 23, 2022, and residents will be able to vote from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
