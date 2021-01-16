WILMINGTON — Board of Health Director Shelly Newhouse reported on the ever-increasing highest rate of positives and cases in the COVID-19 update for the Board of Selectmen on Monday night. The current positives in town she gave was more than 300 cases.
Delivering some good news, she said that Wilmington’s first responders are set to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.
“That’s something nice that I’m looking forward to,” she said. “I feel like it’s a step in the right direction.”
She went on to explain that phase 1 of the vaccine is well underway in town, having just completed clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers’ vaccinations. Those being vaccinated Thursday will have their second dose on Feb. 11.
After first responders, the next three groups of residents Newhouse hopes to get vaccinated in one fell swoop. These would be people in congregate care settings, home-based healthcare workers, and those in non-COVID facing care. Residents in these groups will also be able to go to any Massachusetts vaccination sites — a few she named are going to be at Gillette Stadium, UMass Amherst, and at the Topsfield Fair.
The health director said she hopes that the vaccine will come sooner than later. When it’s time for the general public, she said people will also be able to get vaccinated at CVS or at Lahey Hospital.
“As soon as we get the vaccine, it’ll be broadcasted out there.”
She’d like to see residents willing to get vaccinated and not resisting.
Prompted by Chairman Jonathan Eaton, she added that nurses have already started volunteering their time to give out the vaccine. She said that the distribution will take months and she’ll take all the volunteers that she can get.
“It’s good that we have an army of volunteer nurses in town to get us through it,” Eaton said.
Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh shared that the fire department is continuing decontamination protocols, with anyone having flu symptoms treated as if they’re a COVID patient. He also said that the CARES Act was extended to December 2021, but now there’s a more stringent list of eligible items for reimbursement.
In total, he reported that the town has received about $800,000 in COVID-19 reimbursement out of the allotted $1.7 million.
Newhouse mentioned that she’s glad that the health department has a great working relationship with the fire and police departments in town.
“It’s an open door.”
Selectman Gary DePalma then asked if the health department was receiving the vaccine. Newhouse answered that if there are any on Thursday, she’ll use them for her department; otherwise, they’ll be vaccinated with the next group.
She went on to say that the town is using and has already received the Moderna vaccine, since the Pfizer vaccine has to be kept at colder temperatures that they can’t accommodate. Greg Bendel suggested that Newhouse begin sharing the number of vaccinations distributed in town as something positive against the climbing COVID numbers.
Kevin Caira asked when the general public would start receiving vaccines, and also Newhouse answered that it’s in phase 3. She added that residents will need to sign up online for clinics, although there will be walk-ins available.
Selectman Jomarie O’Mahony pleaded with residents to remain vigilant with following guidelines.
“We all have COVID fatigue. Our kids are struggling in the school situation… Be conscientious not just for yourself but for all of us.”
Several board members also thanked the Health Department, the Fire Department, the Police Department, the DPW, and the town hall workers for their hard work supporting the town and community during these times.
