WILMINGTON — Educators and town officials are trying to determine a workable solution for the town’s aging school buildings, particularly the Wildwood. Superintendent of Schools Glenn Brand expressed concern that the current buildings do not adequately fit Wilmington’s needs.
“That’s not only physical needs, boilers and such, but also educational space,” said Brand.
The two primary concerns outlined by Brand included the Wildwood School facility itself, and the office space of the student support services staff, which is currently located in the Wildwood. Brand characterized student support services as a big department that have “very inappropriate space.”
“We don’t have a vacant wing somewhere that we could think about repurposing for offices,” said Brand. “…We owe it to them to have much better space to work in.”
Brand also spoke of the possibility of consolidating some of the town’s schools. Wilmington is notable for having transitioning students between buildings multiple times throughout their grade school years: after kindergarten, third grade, and fifth grade. He noted that any such major change would be dependent upon the provisions of the 2018 facilities master plan, and thus would be a decision dependent upon the town and its taxpayer base.
“The idea of consolidating buildings — although I get it, there’s certainly a community interest in the longstanding connection with our individual schools — that idea makes a whole lot of sense,” Brand said.
Brand also spoke of the need of obtaining an updated cost estimate for the suggested facilities updates. He spoke to this need as well in a memo written to the committee, included in the Sept. 11 meeting packet. All current figures come from the 2008 Master Planning Study.
School Committee member Jo Newhouse spoke of the importance of proposing a comparison of the total necessary costs for an upgrade to the costs required to maintain the school facilities at the status quo. She acknowledged the potential high cost, but added that it would be costly just to maintain the aging buildings, as well as likely not ideal from an educational standpoint.
“I think it’s easier on the kids with less transitions,” she said.
Committee member David Ragsdale added that it would not make sense for the town to settle for the bare minimum, especially when it comes to the Wildwood School.
“Clearly it makes no sense to keep pushing money into that school to just help it limp,” Ragsdale said, adding that further updates could be made to foster a better quality environment.
Brand suggested additionally that the town could consider a partnership with the Massachusetts School Building Authority. This partnership could provide the town with additional funds to update its schools facilities. There are, however, limitations, including a 5-7 year delay on the construction of a new facility and the inability to use funding towards a pre-K facility (which is a large portion of the Wildwood School facility).
