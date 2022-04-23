The recent Easter holiday brings the promise of hope and rebirth for the upcoming spring season. For many homes, it also brings the eternal question of what to do with all the leftover colored eggs.
If enthusiasm for dying of Easter eggs has now left you dying to use up dozens of hard boiled eggs, you are not alone.
Many families enjoy partaking in the Easter tradition of dying boiled eggs, only to discover after the holiday has passed, perhaps they may have gotten carried away with the fun of coloring eggs, and are now unsure what to do with them.
A boiled egg will last a good week in the refrigerator, but it is not recommended to freeze them as they tend to get watery and tough when frozen.
The obvious answer is to eat them, but the question is how to get your family to eat your recent stockpile of boiled eggs without the repetitive boredom of a plain, old egg.
Despite the fact that boiled eggs are quite tasty on their own, they are also easily incorporated into many protein based dishes, and boast an impressive nutritional profile that would make a sensible addition to any diet.
The average sized hard boiled egg has 77 calories and is very low in carbs.
Eggs are a good source of lean protein, at about 6 grams of protein per egg. They are also packed with essential vitamins such as A, D, B2, B12, and B5.
Other important nutrients found in eggs are calcium, zinc, phosphorus and selenium.
Many prefer to eat only the yolk or only the whites of an egg.
Although many of the nutrients reside exclusively in the yolk of an egg, egg whites contain more than half the portion of protein found in eggs.
This information points to the fact that it is beneficial to eat the whole egg.
In the past, eggs have received a bad reputation for possibly increasing one's risk of heart disease if consumed.
This assumption was made due to the eggs' relatively high content of cholesterol.
However, recent research has concluded that dietary cholesterol is not associated with heart disease risk.
According to recommendations by the Mayo Clinic, most healthy people can eat up to seven eggs a week without increasing their risk of heart disease or increasing their LDL (bad cholesterol).
In fact, studies show the consumption of eggs may improve one’s HDL, also known as “good” cholesterol.
Adding hard boiled eggs to your every day diet is easy, especially since you already have them boiled. All you need is a little imagination, and very little effort.
Deviled eggs make a fine appetizer, but also make a hearty addition to the popular charcuterie board.
This idea is great for snack time or a lazy weekend breakfast. Simply pair your favorite deviled egg recipe with cheese, toast, bacon, fruit, and mini pancakes or muffins for a bite sized smorgasbord of charcuterie board flavor.
For another devilishly good boiled egg recipe, take that same deviled egg recipe, put it in a food processor, but add the entire boiled egg. Pulse until smooth. You may need to add extra mayo or sour cream to create a consistency that will work as a dip. This makes for a nutritious and filling afternoon snack when served with fresh vegetable sticks, crackers or pita bread.
Put a modern twist on the old standby of an “egg salad sandwich” by serving an open faced boiled egg sandwich.
Simply spread ricotta or cream cheese on whole grain bread or toast, and top with a light bed of arugula.
Combine sauteed vegetables like summer squash, bell peppers and shallots, and place them on the arugula with several slices of boiled egg. Season to taste with lemon zest, chives and salt and pepper.
For a fun, Asian inspired dish, use egg slices as a garnish for your favorite Ramen noodle recipe. Add some healthy veggies, and you have a quick and easy, hearty meal the whole family will enjoy.
Eggs add an extra zip of flavor and nutrition to green salads, potato salads and pasta salads. They also pair well in shrimp salad.
Sprinkle grated hard boiled eggs on top of steamed green vegetables, baked potatoes, or roasted chicken and beef to add color, flavor and nutrition to any meal.
During this post Easter week, don’t grow tired of eating plain boiled eggs, or worse yet, waste them by throwing them out. With a little imagination, you can enjoy “eggcellent” meals packed with flavor and nutrition while using up your stockpile of boiled, colored eggs.
For more recipes featuring hard boiled eggs, visit www.tasteofhome.com/collection/recipes-using-leftover-hard-boiled-eggs.
