WILMINGTON — On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Wilmington resident and Eagle Scout Aaron Dancewicz received the Glenn A. and Milinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award.
Dancewicz was honored with this award at the Eagle Recognition Dinner for the Eagle Class of 2022, held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Danvers. The Glenn and Melinda Adams service Project of the Year Award is to recognize valuable service of an exceptional nature by an Eagle Scout candidate to a religious institution, school, community or other entity through completion of an Eagle Scout Project.
Selection begins at a local level, selected by the National Eagle Scout Association. Worthy candidates then progress to a Territory level, where the recipient of the National award is ultimately selected by a special selection committee of the NESA.
Scouting has played a major role in Dancewicz’s family life as both of his parents, Celia-Marie and Joe Dancewicz, participated as Scout Leaders. When his older brother, Zachary, began his journey in the Boys Scouts, Aaron also became involved in Scouting at the young age of four years old.
Dancewicz’s official journey as a Scout began at the Tiger Scout level, and progressed throughout the years, achieving every rank in Scouting until his pursuit of the Eagle Scout rank. The journey to Eagle Scout was not an easy one for Dancewicz.
As part of the Eagle Scout rank, candidates must complete a service project, starting with finding a worthy cause. After Dancewicz’s original idea for a service project was rejected, he was initially discouraged, but his determination to achieve the Eagle Scout rank motivated him to continue his search for a worthy project.
While meeting with Wilmington Veteran Representative Lou Cimaglia in pursuit of finding a need for the Veterans that Dancewicz could possibly help fulfill as a service project, Cimaglia mentioned that he always dreamed of having military flags displayed on the town common.
From that point on, Dancewicz was determined to make Cimaglia’s dream come true. This project presented many challenges and obstacles including fundraising, cost increases, material shortages, and shipping delays that remained from the pandemic.
In Dancewicz’s research for the project, he visited other local sites in Burlington and Woburn for inspiration, and ultimately presented his plan to the Select Board for approval. Fundraising for the project was the next obstacle to overcome, and Dancewicz achieved success creating a GoFundMe page as well as sending out letters to local businesses and organizations to help raise over $6,000 needed for the project completion.
Dancewicz teamwork skills were put to good use as he worked closely with Federal Flags Company, who provided the six flag poles needed to complete the project, as well as working with his brother Zachary, an Eagle Scout and a student of Wentworth Institute of Technology studying Construction Management.
Dancewicz collaborated with his brother to ensure the appropriate installation methods were used during the project. One major obstacle that was faced during the initial installation process was that when they first broke ground, they discovered underground wires at the original site for the flag poles, despite having been cleared by Dig Safe.
Work had to stop abruptly, but Dancewicz quickly pivoted, reaching out to Cimaglia and Scout Leaders to address the problem. An alternative design was reached to place the flag poles in a semi-circle instead of the original design of a straight line, and the project was completed.
This time consuming project was completed during Dancewicz’s busy senior year at Shawsheen Valley Technical High School. Not only was he challenged with a busy schedule while studying Culinary Arts and completing his senior season as a four-year member of the varsity football team, he also faced personal challenges as he supported his mother, Celia-Marie, who was diagnosed with cancer and began treatments at that time.
Dancewicz’s completed project was dedicated to the town on Memorial Day of 2022, and he passed his Eagle Board review on June 16, 2022. Recipients of the Glenn and Melinda Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award receive $3,500 for future educational purposes or to attend a national or international Scouting event or activity.
Recently, Dancewicz has completed his ISSA Personal Trainer’s Certification and hopes to find full-time employment as a personal trainer, using his Scouting experience to help motivate and inspire others to be the best they can be. He also plans to use his training and experience as an Eagle Scout to obtain a personal dream of successfully competing in a future Strongman Competition that is held annually in Myrtle Beach.
Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout with the additional honor of receiving the Adams Service Project of the Year Award has earned Aaron Dancewicz leadership and life skills that will allow him to reap the benefits of Scouting for a lifetime.
