WILMINGTON — In 2022, the School Commit­tee navigated various school-related issues and supported ongoing and new initiatives to improve the educational experience of Wilmington students.

It was January when the committee began hearing about the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. They were already seeing the need for more special education referrals and IEPs and proposing to increase the budget by 2.5 percent overall.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand projected district enrollment of 2,757 students at that time. In March, the committee learned of the Finance Committee’s proposed cut to the school department budget of $500,000 and re­solved to explain the need for interventions and dys­lexia screeners despite declining enrollment.

The special Town Meet­ing for supporting the MSBA process for the Wildwood School also took place in March. At multiple meetings the committee asked the community show up to share their support so that Wilming­ton could pay for a feasibility study with the MSBA.

Major areas for improvement were identified this year at the middle and high school levels through program reviews and au­dits. The results of a high school program review were shared in January including a number of new courses, reorganized course maps, and GPA changes. The NEASC re­port on the high school presented in April suggested priority areas to grow in curriculum mapping, instructor collaboration, civic engagement, and schedule review, am­ong others.

The middle school program review began in March along with an en­try plan for the new middle school principal, out of which a schedule review and deep dive in instruction were proposed. Re­sults of a survey from the AMLE regarding the middle school program and experience were shared in April indicating improvement needed in emotional safety, education in bullying, training support for students experiencing trau­ma, communication to fa­milies about student pro­gress, and more.

An 8th grade exit review was run in May bringing up themes for improvement in communication such as consistency and timeliness along with fairness and traditions in school climate.

In August, the results of an Equity Audit found op­portunities for growth in culturally responsive teach­ing, supportive environments for LGBTQ+ students, and objectives and priorities related to culturally sustaining and equi­table outcomes.

In addition to the new middle school principal, 2022 also brought new principals at the Wild­wood, the Woburn Street, the North Intermediate, and the high school. The district also hired Rebec­ca Brown as the new Nur­sing Director and Dennis Ingram as the new Ath­letic Director.

Meanwhile, the current Wildwood programs were relocated to the high school, the Woburn Street School, and the Shaw­sheen School due to the oil spill on top of the conditions at the Wildwood School. Brand later decided not to reoccupy the school all together and initiated a study of proposed temporary options in May.

The Wildwood Building Committee’s early work in the study favored the op­tion of renovating the current school, and later with feedback from the School Committee they thought of splitting the programs between the middle school and the West Inter­me­di­ate. This option was eventually supported by the committee due to the im­proved teaching and lear­ning space, consolidating resources, and short timeline involved.

In April, the committee said goodbye to previous member Jo Newhouse and welcomed new member Stephen Turner after the annual town election.

In the fall, tensions rose at School Committee meet­ings while the committee negotiated with the town’s educational assistants. Many educational assistants and supporters at­tended the meetings to plead with the committee on several occasions to pay them a fair wage.

The town’s Parent Advi­sory Councils that re­sumed this year presented to the committee over the course of several meetings. The new middle school and high school principals also shared their ideas to renew the school councils and follow the recommendations iden­tified from their various reviews.

Another special Town Meeting took place in November for the new town hall/school administration building and the new senior center. Over­views were presented to the committee in October ahead of the meeting. At that time, the committee didn’t share overwhelming support for the new town hall/administration building project.

November also brought MCAS scores from Assis­tant Superintendent Chris­tine Elliott which showed improvement in math but decline in English/Lan­guage Arts, especially in grades 7 and 8. Time was taken specifically in De­cember to explain the need for more interventions and special needs staff due to the changing makeup of Wilmington’s students.

The school start time changes that started in January were only finalized in December. There were originally 16 options which were narrowed down to three and presented to the community via a survey in April. This was done in collaboration with the Parent and Guardian Advocates for Wilmington (PAWS) group who also hosted a community for­um for questions about the scenarios provided so far.

The survey results presented in May did not return clear enough direction for the committee to decide, and another option was created later this year.

The changes to school start times proposed, though not yet approved, would allow the Wildwood to start at 7:40 a.m., the middle and high schools to start at 8 a.m., the Bout­well, Shawsheen, and West at 8:25 a.m., and lastly the Woburn Street and the North to start at 9 a.m. The committee initiated a plan to hold several community forums for feedback.

At the last meeting in December, the committee saw the proposed budget for next year with an in­crease by five percent mostly prompted by in­creased cost of special education for out-of-district placements, the loss of COVID-19 pandemic grants, transportation, and contractual obligations.

