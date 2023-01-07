WILMINGTON — In 2022, the School Committee navigated various school-related issues and supported ongoing and new initiatives to improve the educational experience of Wilmington students.
It was January when the committee began hearing about the proposed budget for the next fiscal year. They were already seeing the need for more special education referrals and IEPs and proposing to increase the budget by 2.5 percent overall.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand projected district enrollment of 2,757 students at that time. In March, the committee learned of the Finance Committee’s proposed cut to the school department budget of $500,000 and resolved to explain the need for interventions and dyslexia screeners despite declining enrollment.
The special Town Meeting for supporting the MSBA process for the Wildwood School also took place in March. At multiple meetings the committee asked the community show up to share their support so that Wilmington could pay for a feasibility study with the MSBA.
Major areas for improvement were identified this year at the middle and high school levels through program reviews and audits. The results of a high school program review were shared in January including a number of new courses, reorganized course maps, and GPA changes. The NEASC report on the high school presented in April suggested priority areas to grow in curriculum mapping, instructor collaboration, civic engagement, and schedule review, among others.
The middle school program review began in March along with an entry plan for the new middle school principal, out of which a schedule review and deep dive in instruction were proposed. Results of a survey from the AMLE regarding the middle school program and experience were shared in April indicating improvement needed in emotional safety, education in bullying, training support for students experiencing trauma, communication to families about student progress, and more.
An 8th grade exit review was run in May bringing up themes for improvement in communication such as consistency and timeliness along with fairness and traditions in school climate.
In August, the results of an Equity Audit found opportunities for growth in culturally responsive teaching, supportive environments for LGBTQ+ students, and objectives and priorities related to culturally sustaining and equitable outcomes.
In addition to the new middle school principal, 2022 also brought new principals at the Wildwood, the Woburn Street, the North Intermediate, and the high school. The district also hired Rebecca Brown as the new Nursing Director and Dennis Ingram as the new Athletic Director.
Meanwhile, the current Wildwood programs were relocated to the high school, the Woburn Street School, and the Shawsheen School due to the oil spill on top of the conditions at the Wildwood School. Brand later decided not to reoccupy the school all together and initiated a study of proposed temporary options in May.
The Wildwood Building Committee’s early work in the study favored the option of renovating the current school, and later with feedback from the School Committee they thought of splitting the programs between the middle school and the West Intermediate. This option was eventually supported by the committee due to the improved teaching and learning space, consolidating resources, and short timeline involved.
In April, the committee said goodbye to previous member Jo Newhouse and welcomed new member Stephen Turner after the annual town election.
In the fall, tensions rose at School Committee meetings while the committee negotiated with the town’s educational assistants. Many educational assistants and supporters attended the meetings to plead with the committee on several occasions to pay them a fair wage.
The town’s Parent Advisory Councils that resumed this year presented to the committee over the course of several meetings. The new middle school and high school principals also shared their ideas to renew the school councils and follow the recommendations identified from their various reviews.
Another special Town Meeting took place in November for the new town hall/school administration building and the new senior center. Overviews were presented to the committee in October ahead of the meeting. At that time, the committee didn’t share overwhelming support for the new town hall/administration building project.
November also brought MCAS scores from Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott which showed improvement in math but decline in English/Language Arts, especially in grades 7 and 8. Time was taken specifically in December to explain the need for more interventions and special needs staff due to the changing makeup of Wilmington’s students.
The school start time changes that started in January were only finalized in December. There were originally 16 options which were narrowed down to three and presented to the community via a survey in April. This was done in collaboration with the Parent and Guardian Advocates for Wilmington (PAWS) group who also hosted a community forum for questions about the scenarios provided so far.
The survey results presented in May did not return clear enough direction for the committee to decide, and another option was created later this year.
The changes to school start times proposed, though not yet approved, would allow the Wildwood to start at 7:40 a.m., the middle and high schools to start at 8 a.m., the Boutwell, Shawsheen, and West at 8:25 a.m., and lastly the Woburn Street and the North to start at 9 a.m. The committee initiated a plan to hold several community forums for feedback.
At the last meeting in December, the committee saw the proposed budget for next year with an increase by five percent mostly prompted by increased cost of special education for out-of-district placements, the loss of COVID-19 pandemic grants, transportation, and contractual obligations.
