Taxi drivers usually have regular customers, maybe someone at the railroad station or someone wanting to go shopping or to the airport. So when Joe Balestrieri got a call from a breathless young man wanting a ride to Somerville, 50 years ago, Joe’s antennae went up. So he checked with the police station. Anything going on down on Woburn Street?
As a matter fact, there was. It was March 15, 1973.
Three lads from Somerville had been speeding on Route 93 in a stolen car with two state troopers in pursuit. The speeds were reported to have been in the 125 mph. range. Hoping to elude the police, the youths took the Route 129 exit into Wilmington.
As they approached the lights at Perry’s Corner, they ducked into Lucci’s parking lot, then slid left around the corner of the bank building (now Dunkin’) where they stopped. The cruiser came to a crunching halt, into the back of a parked car, newly painted.
The trio bailed out and headed for the woods, with the cops firing in hot pursuit. The foot chase became a community effort, with several men joining in.
Hearing the shots, some nearby residents ducked their children to the floor for safety. Mrs. Hannah Lord looked out her window at the rumpus in her backyard to see state cops firing at the fleeing young men.
One of the youths was captured in a nearby yard, face down in the dirt. A second youth was also quickly taken. But with two cops busy capturing two youths, the third fugitive was still on the loose. He probably didn’t know where he was but he needed a ride. He knocked on a door on Verdun Road and asked to call for a cab. He certainly didn’t know who ran the local taxi.
When the phone rang, Joe picked it up — Joe Balestrieri, taxi owner, special officer and dog catcher. And Joe smelled a rat. It was someone he did not know, and he was winded. Joe called the police station. Anything going on?
Inspector Dan Ballou said the state police had been chasing three men. They had captured two, but one was still on the loose.
Joe swung around the corner and picked up Ballou before heading out for the call.
They went to the home on Verdun Road and a big, burly youth came out.
“You call for a taxi?” Joe asked.
Everything seemed OK. It was a taxi, and there were two men in it, both now outside and standing beside it. The sign on the roof said taxi. Had it been a blue gumball machine, the youth would probably have headed for the woods.
Yes, he replied as he approached the cab. Suddenly there was a .38 revolver in his ribs.
“You’re under arrest,” said Ballou.
“Jesus Christ!” he said as he surrendered.
