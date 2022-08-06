The installation of a new culvert for Lubbers Brook in North Wilmington is certainly an inconvenience for people living on the wrong side of the brook. Route 62 is closed and probably will be for a couple more weeks.
You say you want food? Elia’s store and the Sunnyside Cafe are open, Depending on your location, they may be on the other side of the brook. You just have to take a detour to get there.
70 years ago, a man on Ballardvale Street had a similar problem. In February 1952, Charles Costas was snowed in for several days with almost no food. All he had left was one can of fruit. His house was in a remote location in the very northern part of town.
Mr. Costas was 72 and there was no way he could shovel his way out.
The one thing he did have was a phone. He called George’s Restaurant in Wilmington Square and told his tale of woe to George Spanos, the “Mayor of Wilmington.”
George put up a food package for Mr. Costas. He then contacted Luther “Ronnie” Carter, who had a small plane at the Wilmington - Billerica airport. The airport had been plowed out, so the snow that had ded Costas was not a problem. Ronnie took the food package up in his plane and flew north. He found the Costas house and dropped the package. It landed practically at the front door.
A short time later, Mr. Costas called George again, offering a contented mumble of thanks, as he munched on a hamburger.
No, neither Elia’s nor Sunnyside offer “drone delivery.”
