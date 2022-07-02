WILMINGTON — For the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, Coordinator of Behavioral Health Christine Murray and Social Emotional Support and Family Engagement Specialist Erin Dunham presented updates on social-emotional learning efforts.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand opened by saying that their intent was to provide an update relative to two resources that the district began using, Panorama and Care Solace. He also mentioned that these efforts were thanks to ESSER funds and meant to help student recovery from the pandemic.
Murray first spoke to Dunham’s work and established a separation of responsibilities between Dunham and the new second position (replacing Lauren Sabella). Some of the efforts Dunham made included a back-to-school night, family needs wellness assessment, getting coffee with school staff, a virtual event about depression, mental health awareness presentations at the high school, PBIS teams, professional development, and small group and individual student support.
Their intentions with Panorama for this year were merely to get staff used to the platform and set goals for moving forward. They sent a survey to teachers and students at most grade levels twice in the past year, which received 92.5 percent of teacher participation and 84 percent of student participation in the fall and then 81.2 percent teachers and 60.4 percent student participation in the spring.
The discrepancy of student response in the spring, Dunham explained, was due to 12th graders graduating and not being able to participate.
The results of the survey from grades pre-k to three, where teachers rated students, indicated stronger emotion regulation skills but an area for growth in social perspective taking. For grades 4 and 5, students showed a sense of belonging but lacked emotion regulation. Students in grades 6-12 answered that they were strong in self-management but less so in self-efficacy.
The staff survey generally reflected a belief that social-emotional learning is connected to academic success and increasing their use of social-emotional competencies. Dunham also shared that they saw a significant increase of staff participation in social-emotional learning-related professional development.
Murray went on to talk about their experience this year with Care Solace. She said that they provided help with mental health coordination and training for staff nurses and other leaders. From their utilization reports, she showed data indicating that Care Solace received 1,500 incoming interactions and saved almost 10,000 communications. There were also 92 hand-offs between Wilmington staff and 32 total appointments into care.
Care Solace also reported on the issues at stake, which Murray said were mostly substance abuse treatment for alcohol misuse and mental health treatment for anxiety. The demographics among these cases were 60 percent female, 40 percent adolescents, and 80 percent white. These resources were and are still available to staff, students and families in Wilmington.
The next steps that Murray mentioned comprised of continuing partnerships with both resources, implementing further social-emotional learning surveys, exploring the data further, ongoing professional development, training new nursing staff and administrators, and sharing resources with families more regularly.
She also said that Dunham identified and recommended some lessons in Panorama for each grade so that teachers are less overwhelmed as they start to use the program.
Jesse Fennelly asked if they had ideas about why fewer staff answered that they were sure of the connection between social-emotional learning and academic success in the spring. Murray answered that it was more of personal opinion, and they hadn’t delved deeper into those answers.
Stephen Turner asked what self-efficacy means exactly. Dunham replied that it relates to students’ confidence that they can achieve academic expectations.
Jay Samaha pointed out that the amount of staff not implementing SEL competencies had gone down from 60 percent to 35 percent. He agreed with the concern around self-efficacy, although he said he wasn’t sure how to address it.
Murray said that it was their intention next year to ask teachers to try to implement two lessons from the Panorama playbook and to work more closely with the students who had marked themselves especially low in self-efficacy.
Chair Dr. Jenn Bryson commented that she saw differentiation being something that could help students start to feel more confident in themselves. She did ask about the students who participated in the small groups and how those had come up.
Dunham explained that an outside agency had given parents the opportunity to sign up for their children, which Murray added was called Mass Support.
Turner proposed breaking up the data from grades 6-12 into smaller buckets to see what the difference may be between the two schools. Murray replied that this was how Panorama had returned the data, but she’d see about having them customize it.
Melissa Plowman asked questions around roles and support for interventions and data on how many teachers feel confident and competent at providing necessary interventions for students. Dunham responded that she’s seen it as her responsibility to help introduce SEL into current practices at each building and to bring the Panorama data into discussions on IST or family outreach. As for other support responsibilities, she said that a flowchart would be created for each school.
Bryson added that it does seem that middle schoolers don’t get as much relationship mapping and interaction with adults as students in high school do, especially coming out of 5th grade where they have a single classroom teacher.
Brand assured the committee that they’ve begun cultivating leadership district-wide around SEL, but the direction and commitment are new and need work. He said that working on sense of belonging and self-efficacy will be critical along with teaching teachers how to weave in SEL for the benefit of the whole district.
