TEWKSBURY — The Board of Selectmen set aside time during their meeting on Monday for further discussion of their thoughts on the MBTA’s continued response to the tragic accident on Jan. 21 where a resident driving their car crossed over the North Wilmington tracks as the gates were still up and was hit and killed by a train.
Town Manager Jeff Hull established that the town’s intentions were to seek comments from the MBTA that would provide some measure of assurance of safety at railroad crossings in town and what changes needed to be made so that residents can cross without concern. He also mentioned that he had several communications with the town’s state delegation, who he said are attentive to the issues he brought up. He’d also be open to the prospect of revisiting the quiet zone.
Select Chair Lilia Maselli shared that she joined the recent MBTA Advisory Board call, where the CEO of Keolis was also present. There, she expressed the town’s disappointment in the lack of communication and notification from the MBTA to residents assuring them that the error was fixed. She reported the MBTA’s messaging said that they were going to increase training and update the employee manual for testing, whereas the town was looking for further corrective action that would make a bigger impact.
Selectman Judy O’Connell expanded on that to consider what changes the town could control, like reinstating the sound warning or adding extra software or technology. She wasn’t sure whether the sound warning could have certain hours or if it was all or nothing once it is turned on.
Greg Bendel assured residents that safety is their number one priority.
“People need to know they can feel safe when they cross over,” he continued.
He also mentioned that he heard of other similar reports and concerns in the commonwealth. He said he’d look forward to the result of the MBTA’s full investigation.
Gary DePalma stated his confidence in the approach with Senator Bruce Tarr and State Representative Dave Robertson working with Keolis to get the best outcome.
“I believe our town delegation can throw enough weight around to get this thing resolved,” he said.
He, too, noted that it seemed like MBTA issues with gates not going down or other safety concerns were being reported outside of Wilmington.
Kevin Caira agreed with the dissatisfaction in the MTBA and Keolis’ response. He also liked the idea of bringing the signal horn back on a trial basis at least, perhaps gathering the thoughts of town residents who live in the direct area through a survey.
State Rep. Robertson then spoke up about the lack of public trust in the MBTA even though they have stated that their railroad crossings are safe. He sympathized with residents calling about things that might be issues but in some cases were just routine testing procedures. After talking with Police Chief Joe Desmond and Sen. Tarr, they drafted a letter to the MBTA with their requests.
Robertson went on to explain how North Wilmington became a quiet zone and some equipment he had researched that could be useful.
Among their requests to the MBTA was an ask for clear clarification about the safety settings and the current status of the gates at the North Wilmington station. In order to prevent confusion, they suggested the MBTA notify local town halls and dispatch about safety standard tests so that police don’t investigate in those situations. They also are going to propose instituting a checklist for operating MBTA equipment to keep employees accountable.
Sen. Tarr reminded the audience that the preliminary investigation by the MBTA said that the accident was caused by human error, and their implication was that nothing else needed to be done besides training and changing the manual for signal maintainers’ learning and awareness.
However, he recalled MBTA indicating that these were merely interim steps. What he wanted to see was a public pronouncement of these steps being completed, which he had not received, and continued conversation about the addition of long-term protection measures.
He also hoped the MBTA would pursue the full investigation of the accident as quickly as possible and put in effort to prevent the possibility of human error in the future. He promised that he and Robertson would continue to corresponded with the MTBA and the board moving forward.
