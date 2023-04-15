WILMINGTON — Wilmington resident Mark Nelson has been trying to construct a home for himself on the property he owns at 12 Polk St. for 15 years. Polk Street lies off Walnut Street in the area of Burlington Avenue/Rt. 62.
In an interview with the Town Crier, he explained that the town has asked him to file an 81G form to the Planning Board for approval before he can be granted a building permit, which he will not do.
For the past 15 years, Nelson says he’s spent $140,000 in pursuit of a building permit. He also said that the town has spent $200,000 in court blocking his attempts to do so.
Nelson maintains that the 81G form does not apply to his property on Polk Street for several reasons. The first comes out of a land court decision from 2000 where Nelson says Judge Kilborn ruled that private streets aren’t subject to the 81G form.
The decision for Miscellaneous Case No. 243915 between New England Landevelopment, Inc. and the Board of Appeals and Town of Wilmington says, “‘Way for public use’ means those ways on which the public’s ‘health, safety, [or] welfare’ is at stake. These interests are only minimally impacted, if at all, when, for example, a person wishes to construct a driveway on his or her own lot and, therefore, such a driveway would not be subject to 81G.”
In previous discussions with the Planning Board, he’s learned that it’s the opinion of the Planning Board that Polk Street is a paper street. A paper street is a street that exists perhaps on paper or on maps but has not been built. Nelson showed a copy of the town map which details Polk Street as an existing street. He also doesn’t believe anyone on the Planning Board has visited his street or the property to verify their opinion.
Furthermore, Nelson says Polk Street is a private way. The street has two houses on it already, and Nelson is trying to create a third. His attempt to put Polk Street on the official town map in 2012 failed by merely six votes at Town Meeting because a 2/3 majority was necessary.
Along with the 81G exemption, there are several other requirements from the Planning Board which Nelson has been advised to do before he can be granted a building permit.
These include paving to the end of the road on Polk Street, building a 42” diameter half circle turnaround on the property at 12 Polk St., and building an easement for emergency vehicles. In this case, he says that the terrain and ledge on the property and at the end of the street would prevent him from creating these elements.
He also doesn’t see why an emergency vehicle needs an easement if they would only use the street in the event of an emergency.
To circumnavigate the 81G form, Nelson submitted a warrant article for the upcoming Town Meeting to purchase an area of town-owned land next to his property. Nelson proposed in the article that the turnaround required for access to 12 Polk St. would be built on the town-owned land instead. In their meeting on March 21, the Planning Board voted not to support this article. Among other comments on the article, they suggested that the proposed use of the town-owned land wouldn’t satisfy their requests.
Nelson went through a similar requirement in 2008 with the town for 8 Sharon St., which runs parallel to Polk Street. Through a settlement agreement, the town designed a 42” diameter turnaround which was created on the property next to 8 Sharon St. Sharon Street is a paper street.
Before Nelson built that house, he described that it took 20 years for him to get a building permit and superior court to get a certificate of occupancy. He pointed out that the turnaround designed by the town on Sharon Street in 2008 is not allowed on Polk Street in 2023.
He’s been in other settlement agreements and issues with the town building other nearby houses in this area, in some cases pursuing a state permit in order to build. He was denied an occupancy permit for his house on 3 Poplar St. from 2004 to 2017, when he eventually gave up trying to occupy and sold it for $800,000. He mentioned that the new buyers of the property after him sold it for $1.5 million.
In another previous situation, the town allowed another property owner to connect to Nelson’s private water main on Walnut Street. Nelson sued the owner of that property, and he says that the owner was advised to sue the town for letting him into the water main in the first place.
He’s also been met by the town with cease and desists and a string of other blockers. Nelson suspects that the town is doing everything that they can to prevent him from building by going against a court order and asking for things that aren’t required by law.
