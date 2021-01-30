WILMINGTON — Residents shared their disappointment about Wilmington transitioning four schools to remote learning at the beginning of the School Committee meeting last Wednesday night. They all agreed that remote learning is insufficient and that their students are losing precious time.
The first commenter mourned for all the memories that her students won’t have and suggested that remote students learn by live stream instead of having so much asynchronous time.
The second said that the superintendent’s letter was divisive instead of actionable.
“Why are those with the least amount of risk the ones getting punished the most?” the third commenter asked.
Several of the residents who commented referenced the CDC guidelines recommending schools being in-person due to low risk of transmission.
Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand responded to these comments later in the Superintendent’s Report. He shared that he had sent a letter to parents and guardians with the status of the schools shifting to remote learning due to recent coronavirus cases in town: the high school, Middle School, Woburn Street School, and North Intermediate School.
“I apologize to the community if the words or sentiments included within the letter offended anybody,” he said.
He established that his intention was only to bring awareness to the situation and ask for the help of the whole community to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The rest of his report pertained to an update on structured learning time, pooled testing, middle school program review, the status of sports, and registration for pre-k and kindergarten.
Brand explained that the requirements from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education required adjustments to the elementary, middle school, and high school schedules. After only a few weeks to prepare proposed changes, Assistant Superintendent Christine Elliott shared the changes that will be made starting Jan. 25 at each level.
One commonality among all grades and cohorts is that the schedule of remote and in-person days is not changing, she said. What she described is changing is that students in grades 1-5 will have a daily morning check-in (except on Wednesdays) and a 45-minute synchronous reading lesson on their remote days. These would be cohort A’s Tuesdays and Fridays and cohort B’s Mondays and Thursdays. Schedules for students in cohort C grades 1-8 will remain unchanged.
Cohort A and B middle school students will also have a morning check-in excluding Wednesdays while they’re remote. Another update for these students includes one synchronous remote day: Tuesday for cohort A and Thursday for cohort B. Elliott said that these students would log in virtually and participate alongside in-person students on those days.
High school students in cohorts A and B will see the most change in terms of their schedule. In addition to adding live synchronous remote instruction on Wednesday mornings, all high school cohorts will stream into their in-person classes on remote days. This means that while cohort A is in person, cohorts B and C will stream; and cohorts A and C will stream while B is in person.
Elliott said that starting Jan. 25 or whenever hybrid learning resumes, the average synchronous time per 10 days for the entire district would be 37 hours.
“We anticipate that there will be challenges during the implementation process.”
School Committee member David Ragsdale agreed that the start of these changes will be rocky and they’ll have to fill in the holes as they go.
M. J. Byrnes asked how much synchronous time cohort C students currently get. Elliott answered the recommended time is for them to get 40 hours of synchronous time over two weeks, but Wilmington’s remote students get well over that and have almost all synchronous time.
Byrnes commended teachers for trying alternative and creative ways to get students to engage and show up every morning for these new check-ins.
“We also contemplated that this could be a flexible time used for reading intervention or meeting with a counselor,” Ragsdale said.
Elliott mentioned that some services are already scheduled for students during that time.
Jo Newhouse wondered why streaming live wasn’t considered at all grade levels. Elliott said that the reason has to do with screen time.
“We felt that this was the most developmentally appropriate and the least disruptive to the cohort schedules,” she continued.
Ragsdale went on to say that reading was identified as a promising way to increase synchronous time, with which Elliott agreed.
Jenn Bryson asked if an effort has been made to minimize homework this year.
“If they’re online for such long hours, maybe they shouldn’t get too much work keeping them online for longer,” she suggested.
Elliott said that the rule of thumb has been not to assign homework as busywork, but acceptable homework ideas are assigned reading or small pieces of projects.
Bryson also encouraged parents to keep communication with their student’s teachers open.
She noted, “There’s not as much time to complete their work if they’re streaming.”
Brand then mentioned a possible pooled testing initiative for grades k-12, the cost of which he questioned. He asked for volunteers for the review of the middle school program from the community.
Finally, regarding pre-k and kindergarten registration for 2021-2022, he said that it will be pushed back to late March with the hope that there will be more clarity about what the next school year will look like.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.