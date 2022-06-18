There is new construction underway at Perry’s Corner in Wilmington. The particular site has been vacant for three-quarters of a century, but for more than a century it was occupied by Perry’s blacksmith shop.
When Asa Sheldon set up a blacksmith shop there about 1835, there was no corner. Woburn Street was the only road and it would be another 15 years before Lowell Street would be built. It was just by coincidence that the blacksmith shop was on the corner.
The blacksmith shop had originally been built in 1835 in Boston, where Sheldon was using ox carts to excavate the top of Pemberton Hill. When the job was finished, he moved the blacksmith shop and one of the blacksmiths to Wilmington. John S. Perry had lived in Charlestown.
Perry married Martha Snow and bought the old Winn farm, of about 70 acres, which included the blacksmith shop. Their marriage is not listed in the Wilmington records, but their first child was born in 1839. There would be 10 more Perry children.
For most of its existence, the blacksmith shop was owned by women. When blacksmith John S. Perry died in 1865, his oldest son was not of age, so his daughter Alice inherited the blacksmith shop. Her brother, John W. Perry, 19, became a blacksmith and ran the shop.
The outside of the building had several metal signs advertising tonic, plug tobacco and other commodities sold inside. The other purpose of the signs was to cover holes in the wall, through which would have come wind and rain, were it not for the covering.
It spite of its broken-down appearance, it was quite a business. Often there would be a half-dozen horses tied to a hitching rail along Woburn Street, waiting for shoeing. When things got busy, Perry, or a helper, would go out and remove one shoe from each horse, to make sure the customer wouldn’t leave.
As winter set in, the first ice on the roads would bring a rush of customers wanting spiked shoes for their horses. There might be a three-hour wait, as the shoeing job included care and trimming of the hoof. The shoes had to be heated on the forge and hammered to fit the hoof.
The back room, built after the shop had been moved, was often the scene of card games or dominoes, especially on rainy afternoons, when the farmers could not work in their fields.
In front of the building, there was a flat stone, with a depression in the center, on which wagon wheels would be made. The hub, made of ironwood, would be set in the depression, and the spokes fanned out around it. They would be bound in with a wooden rim, and then finished with an iron “tire.”
After the death of John W. Perry in the late 1920s, the blacksmith shop was run by Morris Laffin through the 1930s and 40s.
