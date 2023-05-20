WILMINGTON — The Select Board considered various license requests before reviewing their communications and use of town spaces at their meeting on Monday, May 8.
The first license request was for Blisspoint Winery to sell at the Wilmington Farmers Market. Jeff Venuti explained that the business wanted to participate as a winery vendor selling their mead and cider.
Chair Lilia Maselli asked how Venuti learned about the Wilmington Farmers Market. Venuti replied that the business attended several farmers markets last year and met a board member of the Wilmington Farmers Market who invited him to participate. He also knew that there was another wine vendor with whom he would split the weeks.
Town Manager Jeff Hull shared that Police Chief Joe Desmond had no concerns and recommended approval. The board moved in the affirmative.
The next request was for a common victualer license for Mona’s Kitchen at 66U Concord St. Hull included here that Health Director Shelly Newhouse recommended granting the request. The board approved it.
They then considered a hawk and peddle license for Matthew Gillis on behalf of G’s Eats LLC. He explained that his business is like a snack shack on wheels.
Hull shared that Newhouse reviewed and provided the appropriate permit for the applicant. With the fingerprinting process completed by the police department, Desmond also recommended approval.
Frank West asked if the food would be prepared in the truck. Gillis answered that some things like hot dogs, popcorn, and grilled cheese sandwiches could be made in the truck, but then they would sell store bought pizza. He also mentioned that he got the idea from an ice cream truck interaction.
The board approved his request unanimously.
After their discussion about counsel in the previous meeting, two communications were received in follow-up. The first was sent by Hull to KP Law. He wrote in his memo the essence of what they discussed to try to switch over the Olin case to KP Law. In response, KP Law wrote back to him that the board should really take time to consider this because there would be upfront costs and the desire for specification on what they’re looking for in terms of representation.
The board also received a memo from Mark Reich where he attested to KP Law’s other work in environmental cases and desire to have a successful transition. Hull said there would be costs associated with having both town counsels meet.
A memo from Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand served as a follow-up to Town Meeting on April 29. He wrote clarifying the circumstances of the difference seen at Town Meeting between the plan for $1.1 million for accommodating the Wildwood students at the middle school from that proposed in the amount of $500,000. The main reason he indicated was that the bathroom had been relocated closer to existing plumbing.
DPW Director Jamie Magaldi wrote to the board with updates on several traffic signal projects. He reported that the warning signal for Church Street had a preconstruction meeting with the contractor. The project was 4-6 weeks away from construction and 4-5 months out for the signal. Then, the conduit was being installed for the intersection at Hopkins Street, Lake Street, and Shawsheen Avenue. He said that it would arrive over the summer and be installed in August.
There was a memo from Dan Lambe announcing Wilmington being recognized as a Tree City USA, representing the town’s commitment to ensuring adequate tree canopy, air quality, water resources, and personal health.
The last memo came from Mariclaire Rigby on behalf of National Grid saying they were undergoing cleaning and the vegetarian management plan could be found online.
They approved requests from Aaronap Cellars Winer for alternating Sundays at the Wilmington Farmers Market, Textron Systems to change the address on their flammable license from 201 Lowell St. to 700 Main St. Adam Silva to use Yentile Farms for a birthday party on June 10, and Samantha Prindiville to have a car wash for the Lamplighters Guild on July 30.
The appointment of special counsel for Olin Superfund Site was placed on the agenda for consideration, but the board voted to postpone this item until the next meeting.
Under new business, West said he’d like to take up the open seat on the Economic Development Committee. Maselli clarified that it would need to be taken up as a vote at their next meeting on May 22.
The Salute to Service went to US Air Force veteran Richard M. Carlson. Greg Bendel said he served from 1952 to 1956 and earned medals including the Korean Service Medal and the US Nations Service Medal. He and his wife raised five daughters in Wilmington.
While he didn’t graduate Reading High School since he enlisted, the Reading School Committee approved the granting of his diploma and he would attend graduation in June.
