WILMINGTON — Wilmington closes in on the final few days in the countdown to election day for the 2023-2024 year. The election falls on April 22, 2023 this year, which is this Saturday. Voting will take place in the span of 12 hours.
Candidates are wrapping up their campaigns, voters are preparing to practice their civic duty, and those working the election are preparing for the big day ahead!
The candidates on the ballot this year are as follows:
In the race for the Select Board, incumbent Gary DePamla is running alongside newcomer James DeFeo, as well as candidate Frank West.
In the race for the Wilmington School Committee, incumbent Jennifer R Bryson runs alongside newcomer Michael Mercaldi.
Finally, newcomer candidate Louis Cimaglia IV is running unopposed for the Wilmington Housing Authority.
Those who needed to register to vote and wanted to do so in time for the annual town election, they must have done so by April 12 at 5 p.m.
Links to register to vote and to check voting registration are available on the Wilmington MA website.
For those voting by mail, they must have sent in their application to do so by April 17 at 5 p.m., and must have their completed ballot in Town Hall by 8 p.m. on election day.
The forms for absentee voting, vote by mail and the instructions for voting by mail are also available on the Wilmington MA website.
Finally, the annual town election will be held on April 22, 2023. Voting will take place in various polling locations between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The polling locations for precincts 1, 2,and 3 will be at the Boutwell School, and precincts 4, 5, and 6 will be voting at Town Hall. Those who are unsure of what district they fall in can check the Precinct Map located on the Wilmington MA Website.
As the countdown to election day comes to a close, candidates are wished the best of luck in their races and are thanked for their dedication to Wilmington and willing to serve.
Citizens of Wilmington are once again reminded to ensure that they practice their civil duty this Saturday, as their voice and their vote will help bring about the change they wish to see in the Town of Wilmington, in the state, and in the country.
