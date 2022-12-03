WILMINGTON — Police Chief Joe Desmond and DPW Director Jamie Magaldi presented to the Select Board on their ongoing and historical work responding to Nichols Street traffic concerns this past Monday night. Magaldi opened by challenging the idea that a lack of major change is due to a lack of response from the town.
He referred back to the issues raised at a previous Select Board meeting during discussion of a proposed 40B project on Nichols Street. He described that the DPW collaborated to summarize communications and solution strategies. However, he also assured residents that the issues brought up aren’t unique to Wilmington.
Back in 2020, there were traffic issues raised about Nichols Street shared by residents through Town Manager Jeff Hull. Then, in 2021, a combination of DPW employees and police officers met to discuss the roadway width, signage, and approved speed limit zones. Based on that meeting, they collected data which Magaldi said showed that excessive speeding was inconsistent and that a potential truck exclusion wouldn’t apply. They also shared knowledge about the standards for setting speed limits and signage requirements.
The town at that time committed to completing an inventory of the signage and replacing anything missing. They found through this inventory that a 35-mph sign was missing on Nichols Street which they replaced in 2021. From speed enforcement, they measured the truck traffic on Nichols Street to only be three percent with an average car speed of 32.7 mph and truck speed of 30.7 mph. A truck exclusion can only be made with five percent or higher truck traffic, Magaldi explained.
Historical traffic control efforts in the area included installing two yellow 25 mph speed limit signs and a sign on Shawsheen Avenue indicating the way to 129 West to be a route for trucks.
Magaldi went on to say that the DPW and WPD frequently receive requests for more traffic controls and truck deterrent signage, but they’re required to follow the laws and regulations. One request he’s heard that he had to shut down for that reason is the suggestion of using stop signs to control traffic, which he said is illegal.
Furthermore, Magaldi used existing studies to show that changing the speed limit too far from the average speed on the road for 85 percent of vehicles results in more car accidents, even if the speed limit is decreased. He quoted a Wakefield police officer saying that unreasonably low speed limits don’t have the support of the general public.
He assured the town that Town Engineer Paul Alunni and himself are both certified traffic engineers who know what they’re doing.
“The engineer’s role is to recommend solutions in the best interest of public safety,” he said.
Lastly, he showed consistent data from 2022 that said the same thing for the area: an average speed of 34pm northbound for cars and 31mph southbound but a speed of 30.3 mph for trucks at a volume of three percent. He sympathized with residents who may have a perception that there is speeding while insisting that the data shows otherwise.
Chief Desmond mentioned that part of the frustration in the area among residents is the volume and not just the speed of traffic.
Select Board Chair Judy O’Connell commented to thank the team for their research and presentation.
“It’s clear that you’ve made a commitment to keep Nichols Street ‘on your radar,’ so to speak, for lack of a better term,” she said.
The board members all appreciated the comprehensiveness of the information shared.
Select Board member Gary DePalma said that he appreciated the police chief giving residents his time and patience in response to their traffic concerns. Regarding a comment about speeding, Magaldi mentioned that the speed limit is set according to the size and winding of the street.
Furthermore, he explained that a new limit would be defined by the 85th percentile of average speed, so it could require raising the speed limit on part of the street.
Police officer Dan Furbush noted that the car crashes in this area can’t necessarily all be linked to speed issues.
One resident spoke up to testify that the new sign added seemed to be slowing down cars on Nichols Street, but he wasn’t sure that the traffic counters were considering the whole street and suggested they recount.
Furbush responded that they would continue to look at the data and traffic but counted the traffic from multiple different locations on the street.
