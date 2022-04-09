WILMINGTON — At the Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night, the board approved a request to remove earth at 99 Fordham Road before they received communications and requests to use the town common and the town hall flag pole.
As they opened the public hearing for the request, Jill Elmstrom, on behalf of Fordham Parking LLC, explained that it was necessary to remove the earth in order to make the improvements that had already been approved by the Planning Board and Conservation Commission.
She mentioned conditions sent by Town Engineer Paul Alunni and assured the board that they would be willing to meet all of them.
Town Manager Jeff Hull clarified that the applicants were requesting to remove 26,000 cubic yards of material to construct the 246-space satellite parking lot for Amazon. The earth to be removed is where the Shriner’s parking lot used to be, Elmstrom said.
In their construction plan as provided and approved by the Planning Board, they would be separating the parking lots with a gate between Amazon and Shriner’s. There would still be plenty of parking for Shriner’s Auditorium.
Hull also shared that the Board of Health, Planning and Conservation, and DPW recommended approval.
Selectman Judy O’Connell asked how long the construction would take. Senior Center layout till a work in progress. The representatives for the project answered that construction would last about 60 days without delays. O’Connell also asked about how the satellite parking lot would work once people park.
In addition to the gate between the two parking lots, Elmstrom said that the cul-de-sac would be sloped with a textured finish. Then, she explained that Amazon employees would park their personal cars in the parking lot and pick up their Amazon vans at the same location, so there would not be any pedestrian walking.
The representatives also said that should there be any blasting, they would follow state laws in addition to the requirements set by the town engineer. However, they wouldn’t know if blasting or rock crushing would be necessary until excavation gets started.
A resident in the audience asked about the schedule and how many trucks would be required to move the 25,000 cubic yards. In response, Hull read all the recommendations from public works including seeding the area that wouldn’t have landscaping, using extreme caution passing buses, the designated route to the highway from Fordham Road to Concord Street to Route 93, and hours for hauling and rock crushing.
These were 7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for hauling and crushing 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The board ended the hearing and approved the request after clarifying that there weren’t any changes in the plan from the one approved by the Planning Board.
The first memo that the town manager sent the board notified them of a grant received for $50,000 for a sidewalk on Andover Street from ARPA funds. However, he said this was not their top sidewalk project priority.
The next communication regarded a virtual meeting with the MBTA about the railroad crossing equipment issues. He shared that 2021 brought 35 reports of irregularities and there were 20 so far this year. Their action item was to check on the conditions of the town’s 10 crossings.
Hull also wrote to the board with updates on the town hall/school admin and senior center building committees. The town hall/school admin committee had looked at more design alternatives. Hull said he expected there to be money left over to transfer to the construction. With the senior center, the layout was still a work in progress and concerns were identified with the entrance area.
He shared a letter written to the Massachusetts School Building Authority requesting an extension to the eligibility period to look at the impact that the West Street development may have on enrollment. This was done at the recommendation of the MSBA.
The last piece of communication was a letter from Daniel Veerman explaining that he was an abutter but still wanted to be able to vote on a special permit by the 4th of July Committee. Hull remarked that it seemed reasonable for the board to vote that his ownership wouldn’t affect impartiality on the special permit application.
They approved requests from Monique Cook to use the town common on April 23 to give out daffodils and raise awareness for Sunshine Kids and for Michael Murphy to fly a “Donate Life” flag at town hall in recognition of national organ donation month.
In public comment, Kevin MacDonald brought up the risk of flooding at the high school locker rooms and the land taken on Salem Street in 1972 that could only be used for the purpose of building a school. He proposed selling the Wildwood land and using that money to build a new school on Salem Street instead.
He also wanted to see the new senior center be paired with senior housing and possibly the new Wildwood school with teacher housing.
The board responded that the town is well aware of the issue of flooding at the high school and the land on Salem Street. However, Hull said that this location had been reconsidered for a school when they were building the new high school based on the wetlands on the property.
The announcements that the board gave were related to a Wilmington resident retiring and upcoming community outreach sessions with the EPA about the Olin Superfund Site remediation. They decided to table the Salute to Service that night because the family wasn’t able to make it to the meeting.
The next Board of Selectmen meeting will be April 11 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.