WILMINGTON — The Wilmington School Committee’s meeting last Wednesday night featured a CARES program update, the fiscal year 2020 financial status report, the superintendent evaluation, and more.
Discussion began with the approval of grants for instructional material texts for WHS world languages and for the annual Wilmington Arts Fair.
After reading and making comments on updating school committee policies, they heard from middle school representatives Lindsey Anthony and Abigail Driscoll regarding a youth risk behavior survey, hearing and vision tests, an eighth grade climate change assembly, Ski Club, the Wilmingtones and WMS Chorus concert, SADD, and the FTC Robotics Club.
In the Superintendent’s Report, Dr. Brand covered the fiscal year 2020 Safe and Supportive Schools Competitive Grant for supporting social and emotional well-being aspects at the middle school which was received in the amount of $6,500.
He next referred to Assistant Superintendent for Administration & Finance Paul Ruggiero for an update on the new Transportation Coordinator, Lisa Faretra.
“She has an extensive background in safety management and routing,” Ruggerio said.
Finally, Dr. Brand addressed a plan for the district and school websites to be redesigned likely this summer, with information to be gathered from the superintendent’s advisory council, stakeholders, parents, staff, and students.
Next, a report by Interim Athletic Director Ed Harrison was read that talked about expanded WHS sport offerings. The committee noted that this is made possible by the effort and support of coaches, parents/guardians, and students. Dr. Brand also shared an update that the search for a new athletic director is officially underway.
CARES Program Coordinator Shari Parker was invited before the School Committee and shared about the new WMS ACE program, which stands for afterschool clubs and enrichment. While CARES only goes through 6th grade, ACE is an offering for all middle school students in the Wilmington school system.
Enlisting the help of middle school staff for ideas of courses and for teachers, they’ve created an after-school program that started in the fall with four classes and has expanded to five classes for the winter.
The winter session currently runs from 1:45 to 3:15 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Parker said that 30 kids signed up for the fall session, and there’s 39 or 40 for the winter.
“It’s an opportunity for students to have something to do, and to form relationships with their teachers outside of the classroom,” she continued. “It’s to use CARES funding to offer things a little outside of the box, hopefully complementing and not competing with after school clubs at the middle school.”
ACE also uses a new online registration system called Community Pass, which they plan to expand for all of CARES.
The School Committee then heard a personnel report for the district, which has seen a fair amount of turnover. They mentioned the necessity of introducing exit interviews to see what kinds of trends there are in why staff are leaving, along with the importance of creating good staff culture where people don’t want to leave.
Ruggiero spoke again for a fiscal year 2020 financial status report, which maintains about $1.6 million in positive balance. He also suggested a few motions to move some money around for lane changes and planned salary increases, and another reallocation for special education — both of which the committee approved.
They next reviewed the Seem Collaborative annual report and discussed piloting electronic packets for the School Committee.
The last decision for the night regarded the superintendent’s evaluation, where the committee agreed to place on hold a few evaluation areas, recognizing that work had been done in other areas that closely connected but did not exactly fulfill them as expected.
The meeting ended with subcommittee reports and future important dates like the Jan. 16 Wilmingtones and WMS Chorus Concert, Jan. 23 Marijuana, Vape, and You session, and midyear exams coming up at the high school.
