WILMINGTON — The US Environmental Protection Agency released an update on the Olin Chemical Superfund Site on May 20 detailing the next steps for their communication plan and the site itself. Updates from the EPA on this site are released on a quarterly basis.
In the statement, the EPA listed the result of the interviews they held earlier this spring to get a grasp of Wilmington’s concerns about the superfund site. EPA Community Involvement Coordinator Charlotte Gray shared in an email that interviews took place with town officials, community groups, residents, and business owners.
“The feedback we received is already influencing how we will be sharing this community update,” the statement reads.
The EPA, through Gray, thanked these participants for providing thoughtful responses.
In a follow-up statement, Gray wrote that the main concerns shared by community members who attended their focus groups and interviews related to cleaning up the area fast and sustainably. Residents asked the EPA to make sure that redevelopment of the area wouldn’t ruin the work of the remediation or create an even bigger problem.
Another theme that came out of their interviews is the community’s desire for more information and more frequent communication from the EPA.
“In response, EPA has begun disseminating a quarterly newsletter to the community using a variety of methods,” Gray said.
She also said that the EPA would provide these newsletters as a public notice through the town website and various media outlets.
From the feedback gathered, the EPA is creating a Community Involvement Plan, or CIP, which will provide their strategy to involve the community moving forward. This will help to promote meaningful community involvement through the rest of the cleanup process. The CIP is expected to be drafted this summer and to allow for public review and comment.
Upcoming efforts at the 51 Eames St. Olin site involve the EPA overseeing subsurface investigation in the east, west, and north of the property. This is intended to confirm the shape and the depth of the bedrock surface. With a better understanding of the bedrock surface, the efficiency of remediation within the aquifer can also be improved.
The EPA also included in their statement that Olin is beginning a nine- or 10-month study reviewing treatment options for the dense aqueous phase liquid, or DAPL, and the contaminated groundwater to be pumped out of the aquifer. Gray said that they’re calling this the treatability study.
Finally, the statement explains that the EPA is still in the midst of negotiations with the Potentially Responsible Parties (PRPs) for the site. Their overall goal is to reach a consent decree or agreement for either conducting or financing cleanup actions listed in the EPA’s record of decision, which was released in March of 2021. Once the negotiations are completed, Gray wrote that the EPA could share a more detailed timeline of the cleanup efforts.
The next quarterly community update should be released in August. Gray noted that this next newsletter in particular will have a draft of the CIP for residents to review and comment. She also said that she’d be sending these updates to the town to have them on the Board of Health website along with the Wilmington Apple, the Advocate, and the Town Crier.
For future meetings, they’ll continue to monitor COVID-19 levels for when it would be appropriate to meet in person. Gray invited anyone in the community with questions or suggestions to call 617-918-1243 or email her at gray.charlotte@epa.gov.
